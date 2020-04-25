Sebastian Stan Reveals Keen Desire to Star in Karyn Kusama’s ‘Dracula’ & Yes, Just…Yes

Ever since Sebastian Stan casually revealed he has thrown his hat into the casting ring for Karyn Kusama‘s upcoming Dracula Blumhouse monster movie, it’s all I’ve been able to think about. Granted, it’s been about two hours since I discovered this nugget of news, so I’ve been on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. Oh, you haven’t heard this news yet? Well, let’s break it down.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week about his new indie Endings, Beginnings, Stan offhandedly revealed he connected with his Destroyer director on the recently announced Dracula feature. Since the new Dracula movie was only confirmed in March of this year and came just before the entertainment industry shut down amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, production updates on this particular project have been slow to emerge. That is, until Stan told THR, “I already emailed her about that. I said, ‘You know I’m from Romania, right?’ and she goes, ‘Yes, yes, it’s very early — and there’s a pandemic. Hopefully, we’ll see you in four years.'”

Hopefully, indeed. Do I think Stan could convincingly play Dracula? Yes. Do I think he should play Dracula? Also yes! Look, you don’t go from Gossip Girl to Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Ricki and the Flash to I, Tonya without having some incredible range, okay? Stan has already proven numerous times he can do devilishly charming as well as menacing, mooding, and brooding time and time again. Why not go back to familiar territory in Dracula? Plus, now that Stan has officially put this casting wish on the public record, I can envision approximately zero other actors playing the titular bloodsucker. So, by all means, cast this guy ASAP, please and thank you!

This forthcoming adaptation of the Dracula story is meant to expand the newest iteration of the Blumhouse monster movie universe, which 2020's The Invisible Man helped revive. This news via Stan will no doubt jolt awake fans of the MCU star, Kusama, or Blumhouse's newest phase of its storied monster movie universe.

