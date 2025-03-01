A big part of what makes the MCU so successful is its charismatic cast, and the first-time Oscar nominee Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes is no exception. He perfectly balances the vulnerability of a character who’s been tortured, brainwashed, and forced to kill against his will with dry humor and charm – and he looks good to boot, rugged or clean-cut. And it’s those factors that make him the perfect actor for a bait-and-switch horror movie like Fresh. Stan plays Steve, a man who seemingly has everything that Daisy Edgar-Jones’ character, Noa, could want in a partner. But she soon learns that he has predilections completely at odds with the captivating veneer perfectly presented by Stan’s performance. Still, he rarely drops his smooth demeanor, creating a blackly comedic tone to balance out the terror he inflicts and to which Edgar-Jones acts in kind. She also kicks off a struggle for vengeance against Stan’s Steve with a gory act that will have you both wincing and cheering her on.

Sebastian Stan is The Perfect Lure For Daisy Edgar-Jones – And the Audience

Like Barbarian did with Bill Skarsgård’s reputation for playing villains, Fresh trades in on Stan’s likability to create a perfect trap for Noa that’s believable to the audience. Steve is a plastic surgeon who spontaneously asks for Noa’s number in a grocery store; the two hit it off and decide to go on a proper date, where Steve continues to be what Noa’s best friend, Mollie (Jonica T. Gibbs), calls “a straight girl’s fantasy come true.” He’s a handsome doctor who’s slightly dorky but also full of confidence, quickly breaking through Noa’s reservations about continuing to try the dating scene. Of course, the trailer shows that Stan’s Steve is not as perfect as he seems, but it’s still the movie’s job to make his initial façade seem plausible, and it absolutely works.

Even more interesting is that Steve’s charm isn’t completely false. Without spoiling too much (that's for later), Steve eventually takes Noa captive for a terrifying purpose, but he remains just as affable as before the reveal; he acts as though he genuinely wants Noa to have a comfortable experience with him.. This, of course, ignores the fact that he’s the one who's kidnapped her, and she’d be the most comfortable if he just... let her go. However, his exuberance throughout the film does a lot of the comedic heavy lifting, as the audience can’t help but laugh at the incongruity of Steve singing and dancing while committing atrocities against Noa and his other victims. Without Stan’s charm, the movie would quickly be overwhelmed by the bleak and grisly reality of Fresh’s unusual portrayal of women being abused and commodified by men.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Gets Tasty Revenge in ‘Fresh’