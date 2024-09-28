The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t only been the most dominant force in popular culture media over the past decade, but one of the most effective tools in identifying young talent. Although a few stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo already had established careers before they entered the MCU, the franchise served as an effective means of giving younger stars like Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland their breakout roles. Sebastian Stan had a few smaller credits to his name before he made his superhero debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, but his performance as Bucky Barnes certainly raised his profile. Bucky would go on to become one of the most complex characters in the MCU, and the new trailer for the upcoming ensemble movie, Thunderbolts, sees the Winter Solider back in full form (and putting his vibranium arm in the dishwasher).

But it was in between appearances in the MCU that Stan gave the best performance of his career in the powerful dark comedy I,Tonya. Based on one of the most shocking and infamous sports stories, I, Tonya explores the extraordinary career of the skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), whose drive to succeed ended up landing her in the middle of a criminal conspiracy. Stan co-stars as Harding's husband Jeff Gillooly, who eventually faced jail time after conspiring with his friend Shawn Eckhardt (Paul Walter Hauser) to attack her rival, Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), thus dwindling her competition. Although it was an acclaimed film that was praised for its darkly comedic take on very sensitive subject material, I, Tonya featured an Oscar-worthy performance from Stan, who captured a far more dynamic side to Jeff than anyone may have expected.

Sebastian Stan Plays a Real Monster ‘I, Tonya'

I, Tonya was an effective use of Stan’s inherent charisma, as the first act of the film largely feels like a sincere romantic dramedy. It is shown that Tonya has a very difficult childhood as a result of the abuse inflicted upon her by her mother, LaVona Golden (Allison Janney), whose desire for perfection led her to have dangerously high standards for her own performance. When Jeff first makes his appearance in the story, he’s the only character that seems to genuinely respect Tonya for who she is; after hearing for years that she “isn’t good enough” from her mother, Tonya is amazed when she finally meets someone who seems to actually recognize the years of hard work that she has put into her craft. Stan employs his inherent charisma to mask Jeff’s darker ambitions; he may not know a lot about Tonya’s skating world, but he understands that he can benefit if she becomes submissive to him.

I, Tonya goes out of its way to show how completely incompetent Jeff is. Tonya was constantly at odds with her opponents because she did not come from a background of privilege, and thus was not awarded the same resources that Kerrigan and the other competitors had. Jeff’s desire to even the playing field by injuring Kerrigan would never have solved the systematic issue regarding social inequity, even if he and Shawn had managed to get away with their crimes without leaving behind a trail of evidence. This is what allows Stan to give a very dark sense of humor to the film; even though the resulting scandal is one that changed the Olympics forever, Jeff never takes the time to examine the consequences of his actions or follow them to their logical conclusion. The scenes in which he berates Shawn are particularly amusing, as it is ironic to hear Jeff claim to have any intellectual or moral superiority in the given situation.

‘I, Tonya’ Is a Complex Examination of Abuse

The dark comedy is befitting for a film that deals with such an outrageous real scandal, but Stan succeeds in giving his most terrifying performance to date by showing the ways in which toxic masculinity permeates within the sports world. Jeff is ultimately presented as the polar opposite of LaVona, as he actually wants to see Tonya succeed on her own terms. However, it is ultimately revealed that their ideologies aren’t that different; Jeff also wants to benefit from Tonya’s success and only pushes her to succeed because he knows that he stands to benefit from his relationship. What’s more devastating is that Tonya has become so accustomed to being a victim of abuse and is never able to get advice from outside of the circle that Jeff has created. While she may have accepted a more sensible way of competing had she had a real mentor, she becomes convinced that cheating is the only way to get ahead because of the influence that Jeff has on her.

It is somewhat surprising that Stan did not receive any award season recognition for T, Tonya, as the film itself earned Robbie the first nomination of her career, and gave Janney her first victory. In addition to helping launch NEON as a distributor, I, Tonya was able to start a more nuanced dialogue about Harding, a historical figure who had been treated as little more than a punchline by most outlets at the time. Jeff is an essential part of the story because he is a definitive villain; while it’s possible that Harding could be both a victim and an abuser, Jeff is morally repugnant by any definition. Given the weight that he plays in the story, it seems odd that Stan was not given what would have been a very well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

I, Tonya showed that Stan had greater ambitions as an actor, and led him to make some interesting career decisions that significantly raised his profile. After receiving a surprising Primetime Emmy Nomination for his work in Pam & Tommy, Stan played a corrupt CEO in Dumb Money, a ruthless cannibal in Fresh, and former President Donald Trump in The Apprentice. Although there is still a lot of anticipation for his next appearance as Bucky in the MCU, Stan has carved out an interesting career as a dark character actor.

