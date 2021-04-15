The actor also talks about Kevin Feige and a potential Season 2 of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

With co-writer and director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ new film Monday opening in select theaters, on Digital, and VOD this Friday, I recently got to speak with Sebastian Stan about making the film. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Monday takes place in Athens, Greece and is about two Americans in their mid-thirties, Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), who meet at a party and spend an intense weekend together. As Chloe’s time in Athens comes to a close, she decides to give up her job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can blossom into something more.

During the fun interview, Stan talked about how the movie starts with the honeymoon phase of a relationship and then gets into what really happens as time goes on, if he was nervous to drive around Athens naked on a moped, how the film portrays real people in realistic situations, if he was nervous to dance in a movie after watching Oscar Isaac’s amazing dance moves in Ex-Machina, and more. In addition, he talked about why Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is such a great producer and his thoughts on doing a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Finally, a movie like Monday only works if you are invested in the characters, and both Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough did great work in this film. I absolutely bought into their relationship and understood why each character made certain decisions. Monday also made me want to get on a plane to wander around Athens.

Check out what Sebastian Stan had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sebastian Stan:

Paul Walter Hauser wanted to know what’s the next movie they will be doing together?

After Oscar Isaac’s amazing dance moves in Ex-Machina was he nervous to dance on camera in Monday?

How they were throwing real parties to film for the movie.

How Monday reminded me of Before Sunrise in the way it captures people in honest situations.

How Monday is based on what really happened to the director’s friends.

How the movie essentially starts with the honeymoon phase of a relationship and then gets into what really happens as time goes on.

Did he ever think he wouldn’t be able to do some of the stuff in the script like driving around naked on a moped/scooter in Athens?

I jokingly ask if he’ll get a piece of all the tourism dollars that are made off of people watching Monday and then saying I want to go to Greece?

Why does he think Kevin Feige is such a great producer and his thoughts on doing a 2nd season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

