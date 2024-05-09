The Big Picture Sebastian Stan and Lily James reunite for director Christian Tafdrup's upcoming psychological thriller.

Tafdrup, known for Speak No Evil, will direct Let The Evil Go West from a script by Xc Vs.

The film follows a railroad worker who faces disturbing events, leading to a gripping story of evil.

Some duos seem destined to reunite. Deadline has just reported that actors Sebastian Stan and Lily James will be collaborating on a project for the first time after their work on Hulu’s infamous 2022 miniseries Pam & Tommy. Both Stan and James are set to star in director Christian Tafdrup’s upcoming psychological thriller Let the Evil Go West.

Tafdrup is previously best known for directing the horror film Speak No Evil, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022. He is set to direct Let The Evil Go West based off of a script by Xc Vs, and will also executive produce the film alongside both James and Stan. Other production companies behind the film include Star Thrower Entertainment, Gramercy Park Media, and north.five.six., which will also handle the film’s international rights.

Let The Evil Go West will detail the story of a railroad worker who finds himself in possession of an unexpected windfall, albeit as a result of thoroughly disturbing events. As ensuing visions cause him to slowly loosen his grip on his sanity, the worker’s wife begins to suspect that something deeply evil has infiltrated her family — and it won’t let go easily.

Where Else Have James and Stan Appeared?

Close

Both James and Stan made headlines in 2022 for their portrayals of the titular characters in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, chronicling the notorious events resulting from the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. James’s most recent appearance on the silver screen was as Kevin Von Erich’s wife Pam Adkisson in the 2023 sports drama The Iron Claw. Besides Let The Evil Go West, other upcoming projects on her radar include the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led film Greedy People and David Mackenzie’s Relay.

Stan is likely most well-known for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has most recently appeared in films such as the 2023 biographical dramedy Dumb Money, in which he played Vlad Tenev, co-chairman of the stock trading website Robinhood. He is next set to headline the thriller A Different Man as its protagonist Edward, a role which reportedly earned him a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival.