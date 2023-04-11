A new spy comedy is under development at Paramount, with Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova set to star in the lead roles, per Deadline. Not much else is known about the film, but Jenny Bicks is set to write the script, which seemingly involves a failed double agent who somehow turns his career around. Paul Feig is eyeing to direct and will also produce, along with Stan, Laura Allen Fischer, and Emily Gerson Saines.

Stan is best known for his role as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, he earned nods at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critic's Choice Awards for his performance as Tommy Lee in the miniseries Pam & Tommy opposite Lily James. He has also starred in I, Tonya opposite Margot Robbie, as well as the recent Apple thriller Sharper with Julianne Moore. Stan will appear in the upcoming A24 thriller A Different Man and will make his return to the MCU in Thunderbolts, which begins filming this summer.

Bakalova's breakout performance came in 2020 with the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she played Borat's daughter Tutar. For her performance, she was nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a British Academy Film Award. More recently, she starred in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies by Halija Reijn. Bakalova can be seen in the upcoming drama Fairyland opposite Emilia Jones and Scoot McNairy, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. She will also appear as Cosmo the Spacedog in Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which releases May 5.

Image via A24

What's Up Next for Paul Feig?

Feig, a 5x Emmy nominee, is currently in production on the Amazon action-comedy Grand Death Lotto, starring John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu. Previously, he co-wrote, directed, and produced the Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil, which debuted at #1 in 88 countries. Other films directed by Feig include Bridesmaids, Last Christmas, The Heat, Ghostbusters, Spy, and A Simple Favor, as well as its sequel. His upcoming projects include a collaboration with Sam Raimi for Suburban Hell, the Netflix adaptation of The House Across The Lake, and the ABC pilot Motherland.

Bicks, an Emmy winner, co-created and produces the Fox mockumentary series Welcome to Flatch, starring Holmes and Seann William Scott, which aired its second season last fall. She also created and produced ABC's Men in Trees, starring the late Anne Heche, along with working on Showtime's Emmy-winning The Big C. Her additional writing credits include Rio 2, The Greatest Showman, the original Sex And The City, and Leap of Faith.

