Sebastian Stan has become one of the most exciting actors of his generation, as he is one of the rare alumni of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has used his increased popularity to take a chance on more challenging projects. While both Chris Evans and Chris Pratt have struggled to find meaningful work in the wake of the record breaking financial success of Avengers: Endgame, Stan has continued to take chances on edgier projects, proving that he has significant range as an actor.

Stan has now finally received his first Academy Award nomination, as well as a Golden Globe win; while he has done some impressive work on television shows like Pam & Tommy and Gossip Girl, there is still a lot of anticipation to see where he will take the character of Bucky Barnes within the next chapter of the MCU. Here are the ten best Sebastian Stan movies, ranked.

10 ‘Dumb Money’ (2023)

Directed by Craig Gillespie

Image via Sony Pictures

Dumb Money is a wild encapsulation of an amazing true story that centered on the GameStop short squeeze of 2021, in which the renegade investor Keith Gill (Paul Dano) led a movement to turn the gaming chain into a valuable property, which ended up embarrassing Wall Street. Stan has a memorable performance as Vlad Tenev, a Bulgarian businessman who serves as the CEO of the Robinhood company.

Stan does a great job at playing an unlikable, selfish capitalist who takes great lengths to avoid giving any benefits to those like Gill who were able to beat the system through innovative techniques. Considering that Stan is known for being one of the most charismatic actors working today, it was impressive that he was able to drop any inherent likability in order to play a completely hateable character that the film intensely criticizes.