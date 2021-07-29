'The Crown' and 'Sherlock's Benjamin Caron will be directing the film.

Apple has announced that Sebastian Stan has joined the cast of Sharper, the highly anticipated Apple Original feature film from A24, with writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Stan will star alongside Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore, who is also an executive producer on the thriller.

Sharper follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Stan plays Max, a wise scammer known for carrying out complex plans and making huge sums of money. Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated director Benjamin Caron, who has worked on The Crown and Sherlock, will serve as director.

Stan is probably best known for playing Bucky Barnes in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, having recently starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and Winter Soldier on Disney+. Stan will also soon be starring as Tommy Lee in Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy miniseries. Moore also previously worked with Apple TV+ on Stephen King's adaptation of his own novel, Lisey's Story.

Image via NEON

RELATED: Julianne Moore to Play Con Artist in New Apple-A24 Movie 'Sharper'

In addition to Sharper, Apple and A24’s feature film partnership has previously included On The Rocks, from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, and the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner Boys State, which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black Lone Star Award

In addition to Sharper, the collaboration between Apple and A24 will also include the upcoming releases of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest film from Academy Award-winner Joel Coen and starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and the upcoming YA adaptation The Sky is Everywhere directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones, and Jason Segel.

There is no release date yet for Sharper.

KEEP READING: New 'Pam & Tommy' Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show Sebastian Stan Playing With His Drumstick

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch the Opening Scene of Disney's 'Jungle Cruise,' Courtesy of The Rock The film sails into theaters and Disney+ on July 30.

Read Next