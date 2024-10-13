This weekend marked the long-awaited release of The Apprentice, the highly controversial film which stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, giving viewers a glimpse into his rise to power in the 1970s and 80s in New York, but it's taken quite some time to hit theaters, with many studios hesitating to distribute the picture. Industry insiders have suggested this reluctance was largely due to fear of backlash from Trump's supporters and potential legal threats from Trump himself. Nonetheless, Briarcliff took on the film, and it opened this weekend to an estimated $1.58 million from 1,740 locations.

The cast also includes the likes of Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr., Catherine McNally as Mary Anne Trump, Charlie Carrick as Fred Trump Jr., Ben Sullivan as Russell Eldridge, Mark Rendall as Roger Stone, Joe Pingue as Anthony Salerno, Bruce Beaton as Andy Warhol, Ian D. Clark as Ed Koch, and Tom Barnett as Rupert Murdoch.

How Did Sebastian Stan Play Donald Trump?

Stan's performance, which has been well received, is notably not one that focuses on the rather extravagant gestures or voice that Trump is known for, but is a slightly more downplayed version. Stan spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub previously, while promoting the movie, about the daunting challenge of taking on the role of one of the most recognizable and imitated figures in American history, and "try to find the human being" inside, for the film.

It was really nerve-wracking. It was scary. It was daunting. It felt like staring at a giant mountain to climb. Again, a lot of that preparation for me was about figuring out what not to do. It was a little bit of understanding that people are going to come at this with really strong feelings, with their own impression of this person, with their own opinions, with their own projections, and everything. I had to find a way to introduce him in a way that I felt hadn't been introduced yet and try to find the human being. Try to ground it in as much in reality as possible. So I did actually watch as much as I could of what everybody else was doing. Maybe somebody else would have taken it in a different direction. We wanted this to be as grounded and as real as possible.

The Apprentice is playing in theaters now. Be sure to check out the movie if you can, and keep your eye on Collider for further updates on your favorite movies and shows.

7 10 The Apprentice In 1970s New York, a young Donald Trump, an ambitious heir of a wealthy family, is mentored by Roy Cohn, a ruthless attorney. Under Cohn's influence, Trump navigates the complexities of power and ambition, shaping his future persona through a relentless pursuit of success and dominance. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Ali Abbasi Cast Sebastian Stan , Jeremy Strong , Maria Bakalova , Emily Mitchell , Martin Donovan , Patch Darragh , Stuart Hughes , Eoin Duffy , Chloe Madison , Ben Sullivan , Mark Rendall , Joe Pingue , Catherine McNally , Charlie Carrick , Jim Monaco , Bruce Beaton , Ian D. Clark , Valerie O'Connor , James Madge , Ron Lea , Edie Inksetter , Michael Hough , Robert J. Tavenor , Raechel Fisher , Stefanie Martino , Randy Thomas , Myron Ron Reider , Sharon Wilcox Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Gabriel Sherman Studio(s) Fabula Pictures Expand

