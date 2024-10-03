2025 is shaping up to be a stacked year for Marvel Studios, and the stars of one of the biggest projects on the slate just dropped a major bit of information about his character. While speaking to TotalFilm, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan talked about where we find Bucky in the villainous and anti-hero team-up film, as well as what he loves about the character. Stan is one of the longest-running MCU actors, as he's been playing Bucky since the first Captain America movie, The First Avenger, which premiered in 2011. Now, more than 13 years later, he's set to star in Thunderbolts*, which is due in theaters on May 2, 2025. When asked what Marvel fans can expect to see from Bucky in the 2025 MCU team-up film, Stan had this to say:

"I never would have though we would have ended up where we have with him, but it's a very interesting group of characters, and they all bring out different sides of themselves. I think [Bucky] finds himself way more suited to them than initially maybe he wants to admit, but he's always an evolving character, and that's what I love about him. It's always trying to find another way of expressing. I think it'll be fun. I think people will be excited for the movie."

Stan is certainly right that fans are excited about the movie, as the first Thunderbolts* trailer that debuted several weeks ago racked up more than 15 million views and almost 500,000 likes on YouTube. Fans have been clamoring for more team-up content in the post-Endgame saga of Marvel stories, where many movies and TV shows feel self-contained and detached from the larger MCU. Next year, Marvel will bring together a new band of misfits, some of whom got their start in TV shows and others who have appeared only in feature films. The classic Guardians of the Galaxy may be gone from the MCU forever, but the Thunderbolts are here to provide all the same dysfunction and entertainment.

Who Stars in ‘Thunderbolts*’?

In addition to Stan reprising his role as Bucky Barnes, Thunderbolts* also stars Florence Pugh in her third performance as Yelena Belova, previously making her debut opposite Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow and also appearing in a smaller capacity at the end of Hawkeye. Stan's Falcon and The Winter Soldier co-star, Wyatt Russell, will also feature in Thunderbolts* as U.S. Agent/John Walker, and David Harbour will also reprise his role as Red Guardian. Hannah John-Kamen will also return as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back for another outing as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Thunderbolts* will also see Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman make his MCU debut as Bob, the character many have speculated to be Sentry.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film, check out the first trailer above, and watch Stan's recent performance as Bucky in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+