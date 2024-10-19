Although there is certainly a large portion of the audience that will always recognize him first and foremost for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian Stan has been having a truly great year in 2024, as he has chosen several challenging parts in some unique films. While his controversial role as a young Donald Trump in the biopic The Apprentice has received a lot of attention, Stan has earned even more acclaim for his performance in the dark comedy A Different Man, for which he won the Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival. A Different Man is a mind-bending romp that asks some intriguing questions about artistry, the perception of beauty, and the capacity for change. While he is certainly doing some of the best work of his career, Stan’s scenes in A Different Man are stolen by his co-star Adam Pearson, who should be in serious consideration for a Best Supporting Actor nomination at next year’s Academy Awards.

What Is ‘A Different Man’ About?

Stan stars as Edward Lemuel, an actor in New York City with neurofibromatosis who suffers from severe social anxiety. Although Edward begins a friendly relationship with his new next-door neighbor, Ingrid Vold (Renate Reinsve), he is too frightened to ever express his romantic feelings. Edward goes through with an experimental medical procedure that cures him of neurofibromatosis, inspiring him to create the persona of “Guy Moratz,” a successful real estate agent who also lands the lead role in Ingrid’s new play, Edward. Pearson co-stars as the unassuming Oswald, another man with neurofibromatosis who accidentally walks into a rehearsal of Edward, and ends up charming the entire cast and crew. Although Edward has expected that being cured of neurofibromatosis would fix all of his issues, he is shocked to find that Oswald is more confident than he could ever hope to be.

Pearson brings out the unexpected charisma within Oswald, who seems to have no issue speaking freely about whatever idea pops into his head; this is a sharp contrast to Edward, who obsesses about any comment he makes being misperceived. The irony of the film is that Edward’s surgery doesn’t actually change anything about him, as Oswald has the same condition, but does not have any issues being social. The beauty of Pearson’s performance is that he is entirely unconcerned with the way that he looks, whereas Stan’s character uses his physical appearance as the basis for his conduct. Perhaps the most telling moment is a flash-forward scene at the end of the film that reveals what has happened after Edward has been released from prison, and Oswald is now in a romantic relationship with Ingrid. Edward has now become even more lethargic and nervous in his later years, but it doesn’t appear that Oswald’s enthusiasm has drained in the slightest.

Adam Pearson Was Perfectly Cast in ‘A Different Man' ​​​​​

The film industry does not offer enough opportunities for actors with neurofibromatosis, and thus Pearson’s performance is a groundbreaking moment of representation. However, A Different Man is a film that asks its audience to judge people based on their interiority, and Pearson manages to turn Oswald into the most interesting character in every scene that he is in. It’s a performance that is tailor-made for a Best Supporting Actor nomination because he does not appear until midway through the film, and instantly makes the interpersonal dynamics more complex. There isn’t much information given about Oswald’s upbringing, which gives Pearson more room to delve into the character’s idiosyncrasies.

Pearson perfectly captures the unique tone of A Different Man, which verges from being a rather dark psychological thriller to an absurdist comedy about the struggles of being an artist. Edward is initially a character that the audience feels invested in seeing succeed, which could have made Oswald’s spontaneous success somewhat aggravating. However, Pearson brings out a hapless sense of selflessness in the role that it’s easy to be won over by Oswald. A Different Man has all the makings of a future cult classic, as it dexterously points out ironic truths without ever taking a moral stance. While it is certainly a film that will continue to provoke discussion in the coming years, an Oscar nomination for Pearson could certainly inspire more audiences to see out A Different Man.

A Different Man is in select theaters now.

