OG fans may know him as bad boy Carter Baizen from Gossip Girl, but you’re more likely to know him as Captain America’s best friend James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes. Whether he is squandering his trust fund money or being brainwashed by Hydra, there is one thing about Sebastian Stan that you can be certain of–he's an incredible actor.

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Sebastian Stan debuts the character who will become synonymous with his career–Sergeant James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes. Bucky is quickly established as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) best friend, always looking out for the pre-super-solider-serum Steve on the mean streets of Brooklyn.

Stan brings the charm and cheekiness to 1940s-era Bucky, who is a ladies' man and a fierce fighter. Thankfully, some of this old Bucky begins to peak through in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

'Fresh' (2022)

Sebastian Stan stars opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the horror-comedy Fresh. Stan plays love interest Steve, who Jones’ Noa meets in a supermarket's produce aisle. It turns out to be more of a “meat-cute” than a “meet-cute”–Steve is a cannibal who sells human meat to an elite clientele.

Stan brings the right mix of charming but creepy to the role, where you want to love him, but you also want to run screaming before he robs you of your butt cheeks (yes, that actually happens).

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Fresh from his stay in Wakanda and sporting a new vibranium arm, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War. Fans get to see a new side to Bucky, who has begun his healing journey after being deprogrammed with the help of the Wakandans.

Stan gets to show Bucky’s sweeter, more sensitive side now that he’s done playing assassin for Hydra. And who can forget the heartbreaking “Steve?” just before he gets blipped. Poor Buck just can’t catch a break.

'We Have Always Lived In The Castle' (2018)

Sebastian Stan plays Charles Blackwood in the adaptation of Shirley Jackson's 1962 Gothic novel We Have Always Lived In The Castle. Charles is the debonair cousin that shows up out of the blue after his cousin Constance (Alexandra Daddario) is accused of poisoning the entire family with arsenic.

Stan has a talent for playing charming but borderline unhinged characters. His natural charisma in the role enables Charles to win over Constance in hopes of getting a piece of the family fortune. His meltdown when younger sister Merricat (Taissa Farmiga) sees right through him is meme-worthy.

'I, Tonya' (2017)

Ever the master of versatility, Sebastian Stan stars as Jeff Gillooly in the biopic I, Tonya which chronicles the life of champion American figure skater Tonya Harding. What starts as a semi-awkward but sweet love story ends up being a hostile, antagonistic relationship between Jeff and Tonya (Margot Robbie), complete with sabotage and an unsightly mustache.

Stan rocks the mustache in question, portraying Jeff in all his kooky, unhinged glory. The gusto with which he drives all the way across town to tell Tonya, "No, f**k you!" shows audiences just how out of control he really is.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

After mourning the loss of Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger, fans were delighted to welcome Sebastian Stan back as Bucky's slightly more evil alter-ego–The Winter Soldier. This unfeeling version of Bucky Barnes can rob Captain America of his shield with minimal effort.

Stan manages to convey the pain and confusion underneath Bucky's killer exterior using just his eyes. The heartbreaking moment Steve recognizes his old friend only to be met with a cold "Who the hell is Bucky?" will forever be etched in fans' minds.

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Who can forget red Henley Bucky? Sebastian Stan is challenged portraying with the duality of Bucky Barnes in Captain America: Civil War. Bucky has escaped from Hydra and is trying to piece his life back together when he is thrown right back into the fight by Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).

Stan does a remarkable job of conveying the pain of The Winter Soldier alongside the cautious hope of Bucky Barnes. The unlikely chemistry between Stan and Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, paved the way for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

'The Martian' (2015)

Starring as Chris Beck in the adaption of the 2011 sci-fi novel The Martian, Sebastian Stan stars opposite the likes of Jessica Chastain and Kate Mara. While only a supporting role with little to no dialogue, Stan still manages to show off his acting chops.

In a scene where a suited-up Chris Beck must plant an explosive on the side of the ship after a good-luck kiss from Mara's Beth, Stan doesn't say a word but still manages to convey his love and admiration with his secret weapon–his eyes.

'Logan Lucky' (2017)

Sebastian Stan stars in a supporting role as pompous racecar driver Dayton White in Logan Lucky. Despite the small role, Stan still shines with his signature charm and ability to say the most pretentious things with a completely straight face.

Referring to his body as his "OS" and his food as "software," Stan brings a comical quality to Dayton, especially when he dramatically "shuts down" after poisoning his "OS" with a sip of champagne. You just know he's going home to have a complete meltdown.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Fans rejoiced when they heard Sam Wilson utter the words "on your left" in Avengers: Endgame, bringing all those who were "blipped" back. Sebastian Stan got to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, helping to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all.

The film provided a further jump-off point for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who were left with only each other after their mutual friend Steve Rogers went back in time to be with his lady love. The camaraderie between Stan and Mackie translates easily into Bucky and Sam's relationship.

