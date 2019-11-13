Kristen Stewart Brings to Life a ’60s Icon & Activist in the ‘Seberg’ Trailer

0

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for Seberg starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg, the iconic star of Jean-Luc Godard‘s French New Wave classic Breathless. The trailer’s release date, November 13, is also quite special since it’s Seberg’s birthday. The film also stars Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz, and Margaret Qualley.

The trailer for Seberg is gorgeous, with a special kind of attention paid to period-specific detail and a lush color palette that will help steep viewers in a ficitionalized retelling of the late Seberg’s life as she moved away from acting and became a civil rights activist with ties to the Black Panthers. Seberg not only track’s the actor’s slow and steady move into activism but also follows the rapid downward spiral her life takes when the FBI begins tracking her movements based on her association with the civil rights group.

Stewart brings the late Seberg (she passed away in 1979 at age 40) to life while Mackie and Beetz play members of the Black Panther party. Meanwhile, O’Connell plays the young FBI agent assigned to track Seberg’s movement after the FBI marks her as a person of interest while Qualley plays the wife of O’Connell’s character. Vince Vaughn, Stephen Root, and Colm Meaney even show up in the flick which is directed by Una helmer Benedict Andrews.

Seberg arrives in theaters on December 13. Check out the official trailer below:

