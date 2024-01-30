The Big Picture Prime Video's new animated comedy, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, follows the hilarious and dangerous journey of doctors Sleech and Klak as they cure anxiety in a far-flung future galaxy.

The show features a star-studded cast, including Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne, and Maya Rudolph, along with guest stars such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Bowen Yang, and Abbi Jacobson.

With vibrant animation, distinct alien creatures, and a captivating storyline, this series promises plenty of laughs and excitement as the doctors navigate their way through horrific creatures and galactic police to solve the medical mystery.

Prime Video is preparing for a check-up at The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy next month. A new trailer for the star-studded adult animated comedy puts its two brightest (and most narcissistic) doctors, Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) and Klak (Keke Palmer), up to the task of curing the disease that is anxiety. Their work is not only groundbreaking but highly dangerous as the entire galaxy faces oblivion if they mess up along the way. Luckily, they'll have plenty of alien colleagues to help them and provide plenty of laughs as they push science farther than anyone could imagine.

The footage sets the scene for what to expect from this bizarre alien space hospital. The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy takes place in the far-flung future of 14,002 in the Ergulon galaxy where best friends Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak endure dull personal lives and stressful careers together. Their world is anything but dull, however, as the animation and bright color palette make the distinct alien creatures, vibrant backdrops, and the nebula surrounding everything pop. During a typical day on the job, the two doctors are presented with a unique case by Nurse Tup (Natasha Lyonne) involving a parasite that consumes anxiety. For all the good reverse-engineering the worm could do, the call of science is what truly convinces them to find a solution without getting themselves killed or losing their medical licenses. Although their work will bring them face-to-face with horrific creatures, galactic police, and illegal time loops, cracking the medical mystery is enough of a reward.

Originally picked up for two seasons back in 2022, the series boasts an eye-watering call sheet, many members of which are featured in the first trailer. Alongside Sleech and Klak, Kieran Culkin's Dr. Plowp is introduced as one of their close colleagues with a rocky, seemingly romantic relationship with Sleech. The bird-like alien is an empath who also happens to be experiencing puberty as an adult and, notably, fluffs out his feathers when he's aroused. Also featured is Dr. Vlam (Maya Rudolph), the hospital's 20,000-year-old robot intern who shows off her combat capabilities and water resistance. Rounding out the main cast is Sam Smith in their first starring role as Dr. Azel, a renowned surgeon with few morals, but plenty of wisdom and warnings for Sleech and Klak.

Who Else Appears in 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy'?

With the trailer, Prime Video also unveiled the full list of guest stars checking into The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy in Season 1. Adding to the series' insanely stacked ensemble is Tracee Ellis Ross fresh off of American Fiction, and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, alongside Abbi Jacobson, Jay Ellis, Andrew Dismukes, Lennon Parham, Gary Anthony Williams, and John Waters. The hospital will also play host to a massive family reunion as Culkin will be joined by his siblings Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin, and Shane Culkin.

Leading the also star-studded creative team is Cirocco Dunlap, who previously produced and wrote episodes of Russian Doll and Waffles + Mochi. Lyonne and Rudolph, in addition to starring, serve as executive producers in one of their final collaborations as partners under the Animal Pictures banner. Their bizarre sci-fi medical adventure will bring more comedy to Prime Video's adult animation library, which has thrived with the mature superhero hit Invincible, the Critical Role adaptation The Legend of Vox Machina, and the musical comedy newcomer Hazbin Hotel, among others.

All eight episodes of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 23. Check out the trailer below.