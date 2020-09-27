The Huge Impression Milo Ventimiglia Made on ‘Second-Born Royals’ Star Niles Fitch

You’re going to want to keep an eye on the cast of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Whether you fall into the target audience for that movie or not, I’m willing to bet that all of the members of the young ensemble have mighty bright futures ahead of them, Niles Fitch and Isabella Blake-Thomas included.

They play Tuma and January, respectively, in the movie. They’re both second in line to the throne of their kingdoms and while that may not seem as glamours as their older siblings destined to lead, Tuma and January come to learn that second-borns also play a vital role in maintaining peace in the world. Second-born royals have superpowers and they’re challenged to hone those powers in a training program that determines whether or not they have what it takes to join a secret security force.

With Secret Society of Second-Born Royals now available to watch on Disney+, I got the chance to chat with Fitch and Blake-Thomas, and learn a bit more about their experiences in the industry thus far. Fitch has already had the opportunity to work with some of the best of the best and while he did note that he looks up to his Roman J. Israel, Esq. co-star, Denzel Washington, and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, it’s Milo Ventimiglia that made an especially big impression on him:

“Especially Milo because I work with him consistently. Sterling and I don’t really have scenes together. So I usually see him on the lot, but I say Milo. He’s taught me a lot, not just about being an actor, but being a young man coming up in this business.”

As for Blake-Thomas, when she’s not racking up acting credits, she actually runs a production company with her mother called Mother & Daughter Entertainment:

“It’s changed my view on filming and being on set. I’m fortune enough with it to be able to experiment as different roles and different crew, and I first AD and I write and I’m able to do all of that, and so it just adds to my experience as an actress because on set I’m able to see everything from everyone’s perspectives. And I’m able to take information about the dos and don’ts for when I’m doing my projects. And I’m able to look at it and go, ‘Ah, I see, alright. This works really well. This might not work for our project.’ And just learning constantly. And I say I’m a sponge; I’m absorbing knowledge all the time!”

