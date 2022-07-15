USATV's new female-led drama Second Chance has cast its leads according to Variety. Denise Richards (Starship Troopers, Paper Empire), AnnaLynne McCord (90210, Power Book III: Raising Kanan), and Encanto star Carolina Gaitàn will star in the series alongside Alexis Ren (Deputy) and Tiffany Hines (Magnum P.I.). It will be a 10-part series and is set to debut globally sometime later this year.

Second Chance follows the exploits of three domestic cleaning workers and their clients as they try to overcome their past in the hopes of forging a better future for themselves. Led by Gaitàn, who plays the domestic worker Marianna, the series will explore many contemporary issues including diversity, LGBTQ rights, immigration, women’s equality, and organized crime while taking a positive spin with its three main characters who draw on each other for support with themes of perseverance, identity, and love strong throughout. All throughout, Marianna will have to deal with "extraordinary and dangerous situations" with her two friends Shira (Ren) and Jackie (Hines) by her side.

Alongside its female leads, the new series will also feature Luke Goss (Blade II), Hannah Ware (The One), Jake Manley (Infamous), and Jerry Ferrara (Entourage). USATV Productions is executive producing the series. As of right now, there's no word on the crew behind the series.

RELATED: Steve Carell Tries to Cure Serial Killer Domhall Gleeson in the Trailer for 'The Patient'

After starting with small roles on television shows like Married... with Children and Saved By the Bell, Richards broke through onto the big screen with her role as Carmen Ibanez in Starship Troopers. That led to a few high-profile roles including the James Bond film The World is Not Enough, Wild Things, and Love Actually. She's mostly returned to television of late, appearing prominently in the star-studded Paper Empire, though she also has several upcoming projects including Saturday at the Starlight. McCord, meanwhile, is known for her longtime appearance on 90210 along with a number of smaller film roles including 2012's Excision. She most recently appeared in Titanic 666 and will next be seen on-screen in Condition of Return.

Aside from being a part of Disney's latest smash hit Encanto as Pepa Madrigal, Gaitàn most prominently appears in Spanish language television series like Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso and El Final del Paraíso. She also briefly appeared in the beloved Netflix drama Narcos. She has a couple projects in the wings, including the Andres Beltran thriller Quicksand and the Graham McTavish-led Perfidious.

Second Chance will release globally later this year. Catch Gaitàn in everyone's favorite Encanto ear-worm down below: