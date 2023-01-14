Hulu has ordered a new romantic dramedy Second Wife featuring Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis, Deadline reports. The series will be helmed by Meaghan Oppenheimer, who created, executive producer, and served as showrunner on the streamer’s breakout drama Tell Me Lies.

The series is described as a dark “half-hour dark comedy about the ups and downs of a blended family.” The feature will follow Sasha (Roberts), who flees her life in New York to start over in London, after a terrible breakup. There she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis). The two impulsively decide to get married, but soon learn that there’s a lot they don’t know about each other and that they “can’t outrun their pasts forever.” The story is an exploration of intimacy, failure, and second chances.

Interestingly, the series marks the first creative collaboration between husband-and-wife duo Ellis and Oppenheimer, who will both executive produce alongside Roberts. This is Roberts and Oppenheimer’s second collaboration after Tell Me Lies, which Roberts executive produced. Oppenheimer shot to fame with The Remains’ screenplay that made to the 2013 Black List. Her film credits include We Are Your Friends starring Zac Efron, while her TV writing credits include series like AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, and ABC’s Broken, which went to pilot starring Anna Paquin and Blair Underwood. She also created, executive produced, and showran dark comedy Queen America for Facebook Watch, starring Catherine Zeta Jones.

Roberts has ample rom-com experience under her belt like Netflix’s Holidate, Valentine’s Day, Sam Boyd’s In A Relationship, most notably The Art Of Getting By, and more. Her other credits include breakout roles like Nancy Drew, Wild Child, and Hotel for Dogs, and also features like FX anthology horror series American Horror Story, and Fox comedy horror series Scream Queens. She was recently seen in features like Abandoned and About Fate. Ellis is perhaps best known for playing Devil aka the morning star in Lucifer and his crossover appearances in the Arrowverse, franchise. His other credits include features like BBC’s Miranda, The Fades, and Rush. He will be next seen in Netflix’s Players and Hulu’s Washington Black. With ample talents behind and on-screen, Second Wife seems like a feature that fans of the genre will thoroughly enjoy.

Currently, no release date or production timeline is shared by Hulu but watch out for this space for future developments. You can check out the trailer for Tell Me Lies below: