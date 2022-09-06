Many TV shows have enjoyed long-running success thanks to some incredible dramatic or comedic scripts supported by a strong cast of actors. But what turns the occasional viewer into a fan is the set of unforgettable characters, especially the protagonist(s).

The main character (or characters) needs to stand out by combining quirkiness, humor, intelligence, and attractiveness. Their story arc must be the most hilarious if it's a comedy or the most convoluted if it's a drama. However, this is not always the case. Sometimes, a secondary character's story will overshadow everyone else's and capture the audience's attention and praise.

Sonia Ramirez in 'Modern Family'

This show centered around the lives of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), his children, and their respective families. Sonia Ramirez (Stephanie Beatriz) was the younger sister of Gloria Pritchett (Sofia Vergara), Jay's second wife. The character appeared in a handful of kooky and memorable episodes.

At first glance, Sonia appears to be an unstable and somewhat dangerous person. Always fighting with her sister Gloria, the show tried hard to make her the bad guy. But as more of Sonia's backstory was revealed, it soon became apparent who the real villain was. Everything good that came Sonia's way, Gloria took. And now, she's just trying to reclaim what was rightfully hers in the first place. Her attempts are so dramatic that every episode featuring her turns into a mini telenovela.

Ellis Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Following the medical career and life of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), this drama is still going strong after 18 seasons. Although the show focuses on Meredith, her mother's unfinished life is the most intriguing.

Married to a man who resented her for not being the wife and mother he thought his family needed, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) cheated on him with a co-worker. Never wanting to become a mother, Ellis put her work first. And it paid off, winning the prestigious Harper Avery Award twice. Unfortunately, she developed early-onset Alzheimer's. A brilliant mind wasted by dementia, a daughter raised to be a tough surgeon herself, a doomed love affair with a secret love child. Her life was as complicated as she was.

Frank Constanza in 'Seinfeld'

The "show about nothing" followed the improbable friendship of four New Yorkers in the '90s. One was George Constanza (Jason Alexander), who maintained a complex and strained relationship with his father, Frank Constanza (Jerry Stiller). But although George was one of the main characters, Frank's appearances were the source of many hilarious episodes.

Frank was loud, angry, distrustful, and very cheap, and his son was no different. A man of many ideas, Frank was the inventor of "Festivus," an alternate Christmas holiday, and the co-creator of the "Bro," a brassiere for men. A Korean War veteran, Frank was not the warmest husband. But his wife, Estelle (Estelle Harris), was no shy kitten, and to see the two interact was pure comedy gold.

Mary Cooper in 'The Big Bang Theory'

This series mixed the funny with the intellectual and was a hit. Dr. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) was the quirkiest and brightest of the main protagonists. But he was rude, selfish, and arrogant. Therefore, it was quite a surprise to discover he was raised in a highly religious home by an affectionate mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf).

Mary was a devout Christian, a mother of three, and a widow, and with her natural warmth, she was the opposite of her son. Her no-nonsense attitude and political incorrectness made for some awkward and funny scenes. Still, the few episodes featuring Mary Cooper left audiences wondering about Sheldon's childhood. It spawned a successful spin-off prequel, Young Sheldon, in which Sheldon's relationship with his family is explored.

Janice Litman-Goralnik in 'Friends'

Set in Manhattan, New York, the show followed the lives of six young friends, tackling jobs, relationships, marriage, and children. Yet, one recurring character made her mark, and her unique voice, laughter, and memorable catchphrase made her a staple.

Described as annoying by the main characters, there was nothing really bothersome about Janice (Maggie Wheeler). Funny, loyal, and kind, Janice was a good friend and a devoted girlfriend to Chandler (Matthew Perry), despite him unceremoniously breaking up with her on several occasions. The show wanted her to be this irritating person with a nasal voice and obnoxious laughter. But Janice won her place in the audience's heart by being flawed and relatable.

Petra Solano in 'Jane the Virgin'

This show revolved around Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez), who was accidentally artificially inseminated while still a virgin. Not afraid to be self-deprecating, this show was full of unique and zany characters. Still, no one's story was as riveting as that of Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas).

Introduced as the villain, Petra's backstory gave more insight into who she really was. Manipulated by her mother, Petra grew up believing that cheating and stealing were the way to go. But once she met Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), she had a chance at a decent life, and she took it. But her tormented past kept catching up to her. Ultimately, she overcame her demons.

Paris Geller in 'Gilmore Girls'

This show centered around Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) Gilmore, a charming mother and daughter duo with a vast knowledge of movies, books, and music, an unhealthy addiction to coffee, and cast-iron stomachs. The show and its characters almost seemed too idyllic until Paris Geller (Liza Weil) made her appearance.

Smart, arrogant, mercurial, Paris was a force to be reckoned with, and she let everyone know. The daughter of wealthy but busy parents, she was raised by her Portuguese nanny. Driven and ambitious, she was obsessed with being the best. Paris sometimes teetered on the brink of insanity but always rallied back. She was the chaos in Rory's perfect world but proved to be a loyal friend and a powerful ally.

Carol Peletier in 'The Walking Dead'

Set in a post-apocalyptic zombie world, this gripping show follows a group of survivors trying to find a safe haven. Notorious for killing off beloved characters, one sticks out from the rest of the show's remaining original survivors. A shy, submissive, battered woman who rose to become a fearless warrior.

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was in an abusive relationship when the world was overtaken by a deadly virus that turned everyone into zombies or "walkers." She was also the mother of a little girl named Sophia (Madison Lintz). She lost both her husband and child, but this latter event awoke something in Carol. The sweet, kind woman disappeared to make way for a fierce survivor with a somewhat dubious moral compass who stopped at nothing to protect those she cared about.

Geoffrey Butler in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air'

The show that launched Will Smith's acting career told the story of a teenager from Philadelphia sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel Air. But the snarky butler, Geoffrey Butler (Joseph Marcell), stole many scenes and had a backstory for the ages.

Born and raised in England and educated at Oxford University, Geoffrey was once an Olympic runner. He cheated by taking a taxi back to the Olympic stadium, where he was stripped of his gold medal. Geoffrey moved to the USA and worked as the sparring butler of Chuck Norris before working for the Banks family, who never seemed to really appreciate him. But he always had a witty and funny comeback at the ready.

Kitty Forman on 'That '70s Show'

Even though this show's main focus was on the kids, one parent stood out above the rest. Thanks to her deceiving, jolly demeanor, which hid a feisty little woman, Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) soon became why people loved the show. Kitty was the cook-from-scratch, cut-the-crust-off-the-sandwiches type of mom. With the clean house, the coiffed hair, and the pressed clothes, she gave the impression of having it all together.

But when life gave her more than she could handle, Kitty unabashedly turned to alcohol and the occasional cigarette. She was the wife of a grumpy Korean War veteran and mother to a promiscuous daughter, a spoiled son, and a stoner foster son. Prone to outbursts of anger, she rapidly regained her composure and disguised her discontent under a peal of forced laughter. Although small in stature, Kitty commanded respect among the adults and the kids.

