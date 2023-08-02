The Big Picture Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob, reflects on his twenty-year reality TV career and expresses gratitude for the opportunities he has been given.

Rob and his wife Amber have been busy since their time on Survivor: All Stars, competing on The Amazing Race and starting their family.

Rob has a passion for construction and has been involved in building and renovating since he was a child, which is why he enjoys being a part of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob, recently shared insight into his twenty years as a reality TV personality. He's currently starring on Secret Celebrity Renovation, and it's one of the projects he says he enjoys the most. In his exclusive chat with Collider, he dished on how the show has been meaningful for him.

Boston Rob Is A ‘Survivor’ Legend

Image via CBS

Rob Mariano first appeared on Survivor: Marequesas in 2002. Audiences were quickly drawn to his charismatic personality and sometimes ruthless gameplay. While he may not have won the competition that season, he did make a name for himself, and that name is Boston Rob. He was invited to compete again on Survivor: All Stars in 2003, and it was in that competition that he met Amber Brkich, who he made it to the finale with. Rob lost the title of “Sole Survivor” to Amber, but he did gain the title of husband, marrying Amber two years later. Rob Mariano’s reality TV career has continued since, and he has most recently been on Secret Celebrity Renovation, first as a guest, and now as a full time member of the team. Rob shared with Collider more insight into his career, as well as what he enjoys most about Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Life After ‘Survivor’

Image via CBS

When asked about his over twenty years as a reality TV personality, Rob said, “It was a situation where they handed me the ball, and I ran with it, and I'm still running. So I'm grateful for the opportunity. It's been a lot of fun. I blink sometimes and can't believe it's been that long.” Rob and Amber have certainly been busy since they first fell in love on Survivor: All Stars. They competed on The Amazing Race, and later started their family. The father of four daughters mentioned that while they’ve seen his season of Survivor, they aren’t particularly impressed. “They're not as big a fans of me as everybody else is. They're like, yeah, dad, we know you're on the show,” he added, and continued to share that they seemed more excited to meet another Survivor contestant, Jonathan Young. In addition to starting a family and making occasional television appearances, Rob has written two books, one being a survival guide, and the other, a cookbook filled with meaningful family recipes.

RELATED: Come Sail Away With The Discovery Channel’s New Series ‘Survive the Raft’

Boston Rob on ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

Image via CBS Paramount

Rob Mariano first made his appearance on Secret Celebrity Renovation as a guest, appearing on the show to renovate his parents house. Not wanting to sit on the sidelines, Rob took a hands-on approach during the renovation, helping the contractors in the efforts on the family home. Survivor fans may have known that Rob was crafty when it comes to building shelters, but they may not know the fact that building and constructing is something that he has been doing his whole life. He shares, “Construction has always been a part of my life and has been in my blood. I've loved [it] ever since I was a little kid, working with my hands. I think a lot of that came from my maternal grandfather. He had a workshop in his basement and I can remember being, 7, 8, 9 years old going down there and him letting me, with his guidance, use the different tools, the saws, [and] the drills to build things and create. And I've always loved that.” Given Rob’s skills shined through during the episode he was on in season one of Secret Celebrity Renovation, he was invited back to join the team as a full time member in season two. Season three is set to premiere on Friday, August 4th on CBS. To hear more about Rob’s career and the upcoming season of Secret Celebrity Renovation, listen to his full interview with Collider.