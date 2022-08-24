Paramount+ has announced that its original movie, Secret Headquarters has set a new record with the streamer. The Owen Wilson-led film has been announced as the most-watched original movie in the first seven days since its release on the streaming platform.

In a statement, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming, Domenic DiMeglio praised the feat achieved by the film which consisted of mainly young stars. “Secret Headquarters has rocketed to superhero status on Paramount+ as a must-watch summer family film, breaking the viewership record for an original movie in the first week of release,” DiMeglio said. “We’re thrilled audiences have fallen in love with this fun, action-packed adventure.” The action-packed family-friendly summer film also stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Take Me Out), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings) and Jessie Mueller (Waitress).

Secret Headquarters follows the story of Charlie, and his friends, who discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world. When Charlie's dad leaves on a secret mission, he and his friends begin to explore the house which ultimately leads to them uncovering his father's secret lair. Wilson’s character draws similarities with the Marvel and DC universes with his ‘Iron Man’ like suit and his secret lair which almost screams ‘Batcave.’ The inquisitive nature of kids soon turns the kids into heroes themselves and soon they are battling villains in defense of the secret lair.

Image via Paramount+



The overall appeal of the film could stem from the vibrant, young cast employed and perhaps the subtle and not-so-subtle references to other established superhero projects. Secret Headquarters is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman the pair of whom had worked together previously on Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, Nerve, and Netflix’s Power. Christopher Yost (Star Wars Rebels) and Josh Koenigsberg (High Fidelity) team up to pen the film’s screenplay alongside Joost and Schulman. Executive producers on the film include Scott Lumpkin and Orlee-Rose Strauss with Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman serving as producers.

Secret Headquarters is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will be launching later this year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Check out the trailer below: