Paramount+ has announced today that the superhero movie Secret Headquarters, starring Owen Wilson, will come exclusively to the streaming service. The film follows a group of regular children who must protect a secret base from world-threatening supervillains and is set to be released this August.

Secret Headquarters follows a group of kids who find out the secret base of Earth’s mightiest hero is hidden right beneath one of their homes. At first, the kids are excited to explore the hidden lair of a superhero, but their dream soon turns into a nightmare when the place gets attacked by supervillains. So, in order to defend the headquarters and get out alive, the kids need to join forces and use whatever tool they can find to fight off the invaders. It’s a fresh spin on the superhero story that sounds like a family-friendly mix of Home Alone and The Boys.

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Secret Headquarters also stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Unfortunately, there are still no details about the main cast roles in the movie, but considering how Wilson is one of the star stars attached to the project, he’ll likely play the world-famous superhero or the patriarch of the family. It’s also lovely to see Peña attached to the project, and we’ll hope he gets the chance to play a megalomaniac supervillain.

Commenting on Paramount+ acquisition of Secret Headquarters’ distribution rights, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming, said:

“We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films. Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household.”

Secret Headquarters is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the duo behind Project Power, Nerve, and Catfish. Secret Headquarters comes from a story by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, Max Steel), with the screenplay signed by Yost and producer Josh Koenigsberg & Joost & Schulman.

Secret Headquarters is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ this August. Check out the movie’s synopsis below:

While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

