Owen Wilson's MCU character Mobius M. Mobius may not be much of a superhero, but in Secret Headquarters, Wilson will finally get his shot at playing a superhero. The new family-action flick is also bringing in The Adam Project and Percy Jackson & the Olympians star Walker Scobell as Charlie Kincaid, son of Kincaid senior, played by Wilson.

The plot follows Charlie and his friends, who discover a secret superhero workshop in his basement and try to defend it when a villain attacks.

Secret Headquarters is based on a story by Christopher L. Yost and is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who co-wrote the screenplay with Yost and Josh Koenigsberg. Both Joost and Schulman are best known for previously creating the third and fourth entries to the popular horror series Paranormal Activity. The duo has also directed Catfish, Nerve, and very recently, the Jamie Foxx superhero film, Project Power.

If you are a superhero movie fan, then this is a movie to look out for. Even if you aren’t, and you are looking for a fun movie, Secret Headquarters is just about the right watch.

Ahead of the movie’s release on Paramount+, check out the plot, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far about Secret Headquarters because it definitely sounds like something to add to your family (or even solo) movie night list.

Secret Headquarters was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on August 5, 2022. But it got postponed and now, the movie’s only getting a streaming release on Friday, August 12, 2022, on Paramount+. In other territories, the movie might get a theatrical release at a later date.

Where Can You Watch Secret Headquarters?

The superhero, the family-action movie is a Paramount Plus original production. Hence, Secret Headquarters will be available exclusively on the streaming service on and from August 12, 2022.

Paramount Plus boasts a huge library of movies, shows, sports, and original content, and all of it is available on a subscription basis. To subscribe to Paramount Plus, you can download the web or the mobile version of the streaming app. There are two subscription plans available for Paramount Plus – Essential and Premium. Essential, as expected, is the basic plan, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and comes with ads. The Premium Plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. But it’s not completely ad-free, it just has limited/lesser ads than the basic plan. But with the Premium Plan, you have unlimited access to a free content library, including HD content, 4K videos, download options, and more. Paramount+ app is available on your personal computers and all smart devices like Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, and Xfinity Flex, and gaming consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X.

Watch the Secret Headquarters Trailer

From what we have gathered from the trailer, Secret Headquarters seems like it’s going to be a refreshing change from the world of swashbuckling, globally famous superheroes. And well, there are also quite a few classic superhero references.

The two and half minute clip is very exciting and action-driven, with great effects; just like you would expect from a superhero movie. You’ll also see the duality of Kincaid’s character. On one hand, his son Charlie thinks he’s a little weak, and cannot even handle hot wings. And then, when Charlie learns of his father’s real job, we see a whole new side to the otherwise bumbling, suburban dad.

It’s fresh, new, and original in concept and as Paramount Plus’s very own take on the superhero genre, this movie has good potential.

Who Is in Secret Headquarters’s Cast?

Secret Headquarters boasts a huge cast list, comprising a bunch of young talent, headlined by Walker Scobell as Charlie Kincaid. Owen Wilson plays Charlie’s father, who’s a tech professional on the cover, but is a superhero. Besides these two leading actors, the cast of Secret Headquarters also includes, Michael Pena (Ant-Man), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Levy Tran (MacGyver), Jessie Mueller (Candy), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Boys of Summer), Michael Anthony (Raising Dion), Kezii Curtis (Dolemite Is My Name), Charles Melton (Riverdale), and Lucius Baston (The Underground Railroad), among others.

When Did Secret Headquarters Film?

The principal photography for Secret Headquarters began in Atlanta, Georgia on May 25, 2021.

When is Secret Headquarters Set?

There’s no timeline mentioned in the plot. But we can fairly determine that the story of this superhero action flick is set in the present day, that is between 2021 and now.

What Is Secret Headquarters’ Story?

Secret Headquarters is not a story of your regular, top-of-the-line superhero, who make the headlines. Instead, this is a story of an average dad who just happens to be a superhero. Charlie’s father, Kincaid senior has a cover job, as an IT professional. One day after school, when Kincaid rushes out for a “conference”, Charlie sees this as a golden opportunity to invite his friends over and have a blast. Little do they know what they are about to uncover.

While fooling around the house, they end up at a secret headquarters of a sort, filled with weapons, snazzy cars, and a ton of fancy gadgets, realizing that these are things that only a superhero uses. Ergo, his father is a superhero. They plan to use some of those “toys” for their own benefit. Unfortunately, the tech they lay their hands on seems dangerous and has a lot of bad people chasing it. And they get easily discovered by his father’s enemies. So, Charlie and his friends get together to protect the secret hideout and its tech from the villains. The challenge is, to do this, the kids will also have to become superheroes themselves.