Paramount+ released today the trailer for its upcoming family and action film Secret Headquarters. The story centers around a group of kids who manage to find the hideout of the world’s most famous and powerful superhero, who happens to be one of the kids' fathers. The Earth defender is played by Owen Wilson (Loki), who dons an Iron Man-like suit. The problem is, as the kids try out his technological gadgets, they end up having to become superheroes themselves when the secret hiding spot comes under fire from attacking villains. The movie is set to premiere next month.

The trailer for Secret Headquarters reveals that Wilson's charatcer does a good job at hiding his secret identity, as his son basically believes he's a wimp. All of that changes when he's called out on a mission and his kids' friends decide to throw a rager that leads them to discover his "batcave" in which all his gadgets, suits, and vehicles are stored.

Also revealed by the trailer is the fact that, much like most family films, Secret Headquarters will lean on the young cast's talent and charisma to bring together a fun story that, by the looks of it, seems like it will play out like a fun and unpretentious Marvel movie — the Iron Man references and jokes are pretty clear and are bound to attract MCU fans.

Image via Paramount+

Secret Headquarters is co-directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, both of whom make a swift turn in their directing career after helming horror and thriller stories such as Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, Nerve, and most recently Netflix’s Power. The duo of directors also pens the script of Secret Headquarters along with screenwriters Christopher Yost (Star Wars Rebels) and Josh Koenigsberg (High Fidelity).

Aside from Wilson, the cast also features Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings), and Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Paramount+ premieres Secret Headquarters on August 12 in the U.S. and Canada. The streamer also announced the movie is set to premiere in other territories later this year. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: