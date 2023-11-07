The Big Picture Secret Honor is an atypical Robert Altman film that puts a massive spotlight on a solitary character, Richard Nixon, as he reflects on his life and political career through a powerful 90-minute monologue.

Philip Baker Hall delivers a powerhouse performance as Nixon, capturing his manic state and fractured soul with incredible results. This portrayal focuses on the character's mental state rather than a physical resemblance, making it a standout performance.

The film is a disturbing portrait of the sad, defeated man beneath Nixon's public image, and offers a scathing questioning of his motivations. It humanizes Nixon without endorsing his actions, leaving viewers with a more complicated understanding of his paranoid and angry demeanor.

When you think of Robert Altman, you probably think of movies like Nashville or The Player which feature rich, vast ensembles and interlocking narratives. His reputation as the master of the ensemble film is well-earned, but makes it all the more shocking that in 1984, Altman directed a film with only one cast member. Secret Honor stars Philip Baker Hall as Richard Nixon, years after being disgracefully exiled from the political world. As Nixon paces in his lavish study, a drunken and manic unraveling plays out over what is essentially a powerhouse 90-minute monologue. Based on a play of the same name by Donald Freed and Arnold M. Stone (the duo also wrote this film adaptation), Secret Honor takes place entirely in one room with Hall as the only performer on screen. The minimalist production puts everything on this lead performance, and Baker Hall approaches Nixon with an intense disposition that is simultaneously deeply vulnerable. Hall is renowned for his supporting appearances in a variety of films from major directors like Paul Thomas Anderson and David Fincher, as well as a fantastic guest appearance in an episode of Seinfeld. Secret Honor is one of the few times that Hall was given a leading role. The late actor takes this opportunity to showcase a supreme acting ability that justified his reputation as one of the greatest, most sought-after character actors.

Robert Altman constructs an atypical historical drama, as every major revelation or conflict in the story is coming from within the mind of its sole character. Secret Honor is a masterclass of good direction on a small scale. The movie stands tall as a fascinating outlier in the filmography of a director who tended to focus on large-scale stories, and proves that Altman could draw big ideas and big moments out of a film set in a single room as well as he could one set across an entire city with over twenty main characters.

A fictionalized former President Richard M. Nixon offers a solitary, stream-of-consciousness reflection on his life and political career - and the "true" reasons for the Watergate scandal and his resignation.

Philip Baker Hall's Powerhouse Performance Grounds 'Secret Honor'

One of America's most prestigious character actors, Philip Baker Hall had acclaimed appearances in Fincher's Zodiac, Michael Mann's The Insider, and multiple films by Paul Thomas Anderson. Anderson, who saw Altman as a mentor figure in Hollywood, was set to take over directorial duties for Altman's final feature if he was rendered unable to work due to illness. Before this, Anderson followed Altman's footsteps by giving Hall another lead performance in his debut feature, Hard Eight. This film from Anderson would be one of the few times aside from Secret Honor that Hall was placed in a leading part, and even then he was surrounded by a cast including John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Samuel L. Jackson in major roles.

Secret Honor puts a massive spotlight right on a solitary Hall, who so effectively embodies the manic state that Nixon is in that you'll almost believe he is in conversation with someone other than himself at some points. The performance is so lived in, and avoids slipping into the pitfalls many actors stumble into playing historical figures. Often, an actor will go big in a way that feels like a caricature; a bad Saturday Night Live impression. Hall is not declaring "I am not a crook" or throwing up peace signs, there are few winks to the obvious quirks of Nixon's physicality or articulation.

Philip Baker Hall does not look much like Richard Nixon either, a problem that audiences are sometimes too eager to nitpick about when discussing biographical portrayals. Instead of a direct attempt at impression, Hall makes choices that suggest a familiar depiction of Nixon while focusing squarely on capturing the mental state of the character. The same can be said of a performance like Michael Fassbender's in Steve Jobs, which evokes the persona of the tech mogul without an uncanny physical resemblance. Looking exactly like the subject, or donning heavy prosthetics to do so, may even be more of a distraction than anything. Hall's performance is about capturing the fractured soul of this man, and he does so with incredible results.

Actors have portrayed Nixon in many subsequent films, and Anthony Hopkins and Frank Langella both went on to receive Oscar nominations for these roles in Oliver Stone's Nixon and Ron Howard's Frost/Nixon. Hall was overlooked in 1984, and this is not the first time that an underappreciated early portrayal of a particular character was ignored by the Academy which later recognized Hopkins in the same part. Hannibal Lecter and Richard Nixon have that in common. Hall may have been snubbed by the Academy for this masterful one-man show, but the performance remains an incredible feat. Hall garnered praise from Roger Ebert and Pauline Kael, among many other prominent critics at the time, and continued to have a majorly successful career until he died in 2022. Though he will perhaps best be remembered for the hilarious, deadpan turn as Bookman the library cop on Seinfeld, Secret Honor is a strong contender for Hall's most impressive work.

Why 'Secret Honor' Is a Different Kind of Robert Altman Movie

Filmed at the University of Michigan as part of a course Altman taught, Nixon's exile strangely reflected a career position Altman found himself in. Feeling exiled from the Hollywood system after the disastrous production of his previous film, O.C. and Stiggs, Altman may have felt some kindred understanding regarding the feeling of being caught in endless red tape, navigating an ever-complicated system that prevented his work from flourishing. Few films are as limited in scale as Secret Honor. The story plays out entirely in Nixon's study, as this sole character paces from corner to corner and engages with a handful of props that are masterfully utilized to ramp up the tension. Nixon pours himself glass after glass of Scotch and rambles into a tape recorder as he moves around the room, sometimes pacing and sometimes flying off in a rage. As he drinks excessively, waves around a loaded revolver, and ferociously yells, it becomes clear that Secret Honor is not attempting to sanitize anything about this man's reputation.

Altman's most popular movies follow interesting and dynamic characters. Often they are people who are cool, stylish, witty, funny, or sexy. Nixon is none of these things in Secret Honor, he is a deranged and sweaty mess of a person. Altman's resume is full of films with movie star performances from beautiful people like Elliott Gould and Shelly Duvall, but there is no glamour here. Hall is giving a great performance, but an ugly one. The pace of the film never runs thin because of the inclusion of devices such as alcohol or the gun, which disappears for portions of the story but cranks the tension up significantly. Despite the limitations of filming a movie entirely in one space with one actor, Altman makes Secret Honor feel like a movie with massive proportions as Nixon's soul is bared for the world to see. In his 1984 review, Ebert had this to say about the movie's fiery approach to depicting its subject:

Truth and fiction mix together into a tapestry of life. We get the sensation of a man pouring out all of his secrets after a lifetime of repression. His sentences rush out, disorganized, disconnected, under tremendous pressure, interrupted by four-letter words that serve almost as punctuation.

Does 'Secret Honor' Make Sense of Richard Nixon's Legacy?

Approaching Richard Nixon's post-scandal life in this real-time manner makes for a narrowly focused movie, but the intense emotional unraveling of Nixon carries the weight of a biopic that spans decades of life lived. In an attempt to make sense of Nixon's complicated political legacy, Secret Honor humanizes a controversial historical figure in a way that does not read like an endorsement. Instead, the film is an insightful and scathing questioning of his motivations that puts you directly in his shoes. You will not come out of the film praising Nixon's actions, but you will likely see his paranoid, angry demeanor in a more complicated light than ever before. It can be easy to confuse pity and empathy, and Secret Honor may have you towing that line as you take a glimpse into the paranoid ramblings of a broken man who made many bad decisions.

Secret Honor is a disturbing portrait of the sad, defeated man beneath that shell of wrath and corruption that the public knew all too well. It’s a dramatic experiment based around the notion that public figures we perceive as cunning masterminds are, behind closed doors, broken men who are desperately grasping onto any semblance of control of their unfulfilling lives. Surrounded by portraits of former presidents who seem to mock and deride him with their still resolve, Nixon lashes out and places blame on everyone around him. Seldom does he approach a moment of self-reflection or even self-congratulation. He critically tears apart his political contemporaries and casts aspersions on his own family, unwilling to take the blame for anything, but you get an overwhelming sense that he is saying these things only out of desperation to avoid personal accountability at all costs. This stripping back of Nixon's internalized attempt to contextualize the legacy he leaves behind frames him as a tragic figure in the same way that a series like Succession does with people who are similarly immoral in their actions but dramatically compelling.

It is fascinating to consider Secret Honor as a piece of living history, made in real-time. Nixon left the office ten years before the film was released, and would pass away ten years after. Secret Honor exists as an elegy, a self-imposed one that buries his political reputation in Shakespearean fashion –– Nixon even compares himself to Hamlet amid his tirade. You have to wonder what he would have thought if he had seen the film, how to grapple with a work of art that holds a sobering, sad mirror up to your wickedness and unraveling. How many other public figures have had a film produced in their lifetime that takes such a narrowly focused microscope to their meteoritic fall from grace?

In a dangerous political age where demagogues are rewarded with positions of public office, it is only a matter of time before someone attempts to make a similar movie about today's political figures. We should hope filmmakers will consider whether we need such movies first. Secret Honor is lightning in a bottle. Altman, Freed, Stone, and Hall thoughtfully exhume a tragicomic layer to one of America's most controversial political figures, and in the process, they craft a beautiful work of contained cinema that is equal parts challenging and enlightening.

Secret Honor is available to stream on The Criterion Channel in the U.S.

