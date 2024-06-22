Editor's Note: This article details instances of sexual assault.

When The Secret in Their Eyes won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film (a category now known as International Feature Film) back in 2009, the competition was fierce. Peru's The Milk of Sorrow, directed by Claudia Llosa, was and still is a critical darling, while Germany's contender, Michael Haneke's The White Ribbon, features a poignant commentary on the rise of fascism unlike any other. The Argentinian film had its chances, of course, but there is no doubt that director Juan José Campanella was getting ready to return home empty-handed, just like he did in 2001, when his Son of the Bride lost to Danis Tanović's No Man's Land. This time, however, Campanella wasn't running with a sweet dramedy about the importance of family. Instead, his film was a heavy thriller with its own fair share of political commentary. And the Academy absolutely loved it.

Now, thrillers aren't exactly among the Academy's favorites. Though ten films of the kind have been graced with the Oscar for Best Picture, proving that the genre is at least a little more respected than its twin sibling, horror, we all know that the members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences are drama people through and through. Perhaps this penchant for the dramatic is precisely what sold them The Secret in Their Eyes. With the story of a retired judiciary agent obsessed with a case from his past, Campanella's film is a perfect vehicle for its actors to show their more "serious" side. However, this is definitely not what The Secret in Their Eyes is mostly remembered for by the people who saw it.

What Is 'The Secret in Their Eyes' About?

Okay, the thing that viewers probably remember the most about The Secret in Their Eyes is its breathtaking single-shot sequence in a soccer stadium. It is a truly unnerving, captivating chase scene, as well as one of those movie moments that leave us wondering how on Earth they managed to do that. But, camera and VFX gimmicks aside, the thing that truly stays with us upon watching The Secret in Their Eyes is the twisty mystery that begins with a woman raped and murdered and ends with a man forever locked inside a shed. And, in the middle of all that, there is a fair dose of commentary on Argentinian politics and fascist-like regimes as a whole.

To fully understand The Secret in Their Eyes' mordant commentary, one has to first understand its story. Starring Ricardo Darín, a staple of Argentinian cinema who had already worked with Campanella in Son of the Bride and Moon of Avellaneda, The Secret in Their Eyes starts in 1999, as the recently retired Benjamín Espósito decides to write a novel based on an unsolved case that changed his life back in the '70s. In order to finish his work, he enlists the help of his former boss, Irene (Soledad Villamil), with whom he has been in love ever since the day they met.

Through the eyes of Espósito and Irene, we are taken back to 1974 to the day in which the brutalized body of Lilian Colloto (Carla Quevedo) is found in her home in Buenos Aires. The rape and murder of the 23-year-old school teacher leads to an investigation that starts showing signs that there is something wrong with it when Espósito's rival, Romano (Mariano Argento), accuses two construction workers of having committed the crime. Espósito soon discovers that the two men were tortured to confess and takes it upon himself to find Liliana's murderer, making a promise to her husband, Morales (Pablo Rago).

The prime suspect is Isidoro Gómez (Javier Godino), a former sweetheart of Liliana. After a manhunt that includes the aforementioned long shot at the soccer stadium, Gómez is apprehended and confesses to killing Liliana. One year after the discovery of Liliana's body, the crime seems to have been solved, and now Gómez faces a life of imprisonment. However, things are not so simple. With lots of friends in high places, Gómez is released from prison and hired as part of the security detail for president Isabel Perón. Morales is crushed, and Espósito is nearly killed in an ambush that ends up killing his friend and coworker Sandoval (Guillermo Francella). To escape Gómez's henchmen, he moves to the countryside, his chances of having something more with Irene shot dead.

'The Secret in Their Eyes' Has an Unexpected Conclusion

As the movie reaches its end, so does Espósito wrap up his manuscript. Still obsessing over some details, he goes looking for Morales, who is now living in a rural area far away from Buenos Aires. He asks Morales how he managed to go on with his life after what happened to Liliana, and Morales tells him to simply forget about the past. However, the many photographs of Liliana scattered across Morales' living room indicate that he hasn't moved on as much as he wants Espósito to believe. Furthermore, the movie has this whole thing about how a person cannot abandon their passion. Gómez was eventually caught because of his obsession with the Racing Football Club. And, after Liliana's death, Morales' passion became seeing her murderer behind bars.

Pressed for more information, Morales confesses to ambushing and killing Gómez himself. But there is still something wrong. Back in the 70s, Morales tells Espósito more than once that he doesn't want to see Gómez dead. He doesn't want to kill him, for that would be too merciful. He wants him to live a long life filled with nothing. That is one of the questions that prompts Espósito to go looking for Morales: how do you fill a person's life with nothing? He finds out the answer soon enough: locked up in a cage, inside a shed on Morales' property, Gómez has spent the last 24 years with not so much as a word directed to him.

Espósito leaves Morales' farm in a trance. Like him, we are also shaken by the revelation of an elderly Gómez trapped in his cage, in a reversal of the roles that he and Morales occupied earlier in the film. We are left to ponder about the extremities we are willing to go to punish those that have wronged us or our loved ones, and, much like in Lee Chang-dong's Burning, our hands are metaphorically dirty no matter whose side we pick. If we think Morales is in the right, then what horrors are we willing to engage in? Now, if we find him guilty of something atrocious, what does that say about our leniency towards Gómez? In the end, we have no choice but to be like Espósito and move on with our lives, forever changed by what we have seen.

This all becomes a lot more complicated when we consider what Gómez represents. Recently, Darín made the rounds for starring in the equally Oscar-nominated Argentina, 1985, a movie about prosecutors trying to convict the members of the military junta that basically held the country hostage from 1976 to 1983. Now, The Secret in Their Eyes might not seem like it, but, just like Argentina, 1985, it is a movie about its country's military dictatorship. However, instead of concerning itself with what came after, it focuses on the process that led to it.

Unlike Chile's Salvador Allende or Brazil's João Goulart, two other South American presidents overthrown by military coups between the '60s and '70s, Isabel Perón was not a left-leaning politician. Her government, which was ultimately deposed by the military, was already in the business of persecuting left-wing activists, whether they were regular civilians or belonged to armed guerrilla groups. This is alluded to in the movie when Romano tells Espósito that Gómez is a valuable asset that has been feeding them information about student organizations.

And, indeed, at least 14,000 people were murdered by the state or disappeared during the Argentinian military dictatorship, their lives at the hands of criminals very much like Gómez. While Argentina has by now tried and convicted many torturers and state-sanctioned killers, the laws that stopped such crimes from being taken to justice were only overthrown by Congress in 2003. With the state acting to protect Gómez and others of his kind, there would never be justice for Morales unless he took it upon himself to get it. And Morales' version of justice is a lot more vicious than anything the government could envision.

The Secret in Their Eyes gained an American remake in 2015, with a star-studded cast. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman, and Julia Roberts investigate the rape and murder of a woman committed by a CIA informant in a post-9/11 scenario. Directed by Billy Ray, Secret in Their Eyes was critically panned and did not have the greatest of runs at the box office. Meanwhile, Juan José Campanella moved on from his film career to direct TV episodes for procedurals like House and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in the U.S. His only movie after The Secret in Their Eyes is the 2019 comedy The Weasel's Tale. Still, Campanella's The Secret in Their Eyes endures as a powerful thriller that takes it upon itself to bring history to justice.

