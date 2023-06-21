The long-awaited Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe project Secret Invasion premiered last night to rave reviews. However, one aspect of the show that was not so universally adored was the series' use of AI-generated opening credits, the use of which was confirmed by Deadline.

The series stars the legendary Samuel L. Jackson in his iconic role of Nick Fury, an aide to the Avengers and S.H.I.E.LD. agent. Secret Invasion shows Fury's attempt to hunt down the villainous Skrulls, an alien species that has been shape-shifting their way into S.H.I.E.L.D. in an attempt to overthrow human society — a plot that, well, makes the use of AI technology a little ironic, to say the least.

Disney's use of artificial intelligence to generate the opening credits of one of their most anticipated new projects comes right in the middle of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The strike is based on a litany of issues, including employment terms and, yes, the use of AI technology. One of the most vital aspects of the ongoing strike is the concern that large media companies (such as Disney) will use AI to replace writers and creators, and it seems like this concern is not entirely unfounded. Usually, an opening credits sequence would be created by, well, people. It is one of the most important aspects of setting the tone for a series and can be vital in giving projects staying power. Where would The Simpsons be without their iconic opening sequence, or Danny Elfman's playful theme?

How Were the AI Opening Credits Received?

Series director Ali Selim said of the decision, "[w]hen we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” He also added that he didn't “really understand” how artificial intelligence works, which is about as encouraging as navigating an aquatic vessel with a video game controller.

The use of artificial intelligence to create the opening credits is, at the very least, tonally consistent with the show, which sees human agents being replaced by shape-shifting Skrulls, which only ever approximate their targets, and inevitably pose an existential threat to humanity as a whole. And many on Twitter felt the same, with users voicing their displeasure over the use of AI as they streamed the premiere episode of what should be a triumph for the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a cap to Samuel L. Jackson's fantastic work in developing the character of Nick Fury who has, for too long, been a background character in so many Marvel storylines.

You can now stream the first episode of Secret Invasion on Disney+. The second episode of the six-part series will premiere at midnight on June 28, 2023.