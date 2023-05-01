Ben Mendelsohn is thrilled to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Secret Invasion, where he’ll once again play the Skrull leader Talos. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Christina Radish for To Catch a Killer, Mendelsohn also revealed how it feels working alongside the Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson.

Mendelsohn’s Talos first appear in 2019’s Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson in the titular role. The movie takes place in the 1990s and explores how Talos and his Skrull warriors came to Earth to retrieve their family and friends, who hid on our small planet to escape the persecution of the Kree Empire. So, although the Skrull were teased to be the movie’s main villains, they were actually just survivors doing whatever they could to escape the Kree, which turned out to be the real bad guys.

That’ll change in Secret Invasion, in which Jackson’s Nick Fury will wage a one-man war against a band of Skrull that has infiltrated Earth with their shapeshifting abilities. Talos, Nick Fury’s old ally, is also part of the show, which still surprises Mendelsohn. That’s because Talos was supposed to die in Captain Marvel before the script changed and the Skrull became a recurring MCU character. In fact, Mendelsohn took over the gig as the alien leader certain that his MCU career would be a short one. As Mendelsohn remembers it, “[Talos] died on page 56. I was doing it because [writers and directors] Ryan [Fleck] and Anna [Boden] had directed Mississippi Grind, which was the first lead I got. They asked me if I’d do it, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, I’ll do it for you guys.’ I have loved being a part of that world.”

Image via Disney

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Praises Marvel’s “Chill” While Making ‘Secret Invasion’

After surviving the events of Captain Marvel, Mendelsohn’s Talos would show up once again in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the movie, we discover Nick Fury is on vacation inside a space station while Talos impersonates the badass spy on Earth. Talo’s picture also emerges in Ms. Marvel, hanging on a board inside the Damage Control Field Office. With Secret Invasion, the character will again be a key part of a Marvel Studios' story instead of showing up as a cameo or easter egg. And as Mendelsohn puts it, he couldn’t be more excited about his MCU return. In Mendelsohn’s words:

“They’re the best people on earth at a company. They’re the best you’ll ever work for. And the fact that they were going in that direction, I’m very excited about Secret Invasion. They’re the best. I had a real evolution in understanding the possibilities that lay within the genre. Because of its dominance, I’m so thrilled that they are doing what they do. They’re geniuses with it.”

Ben Mendelsohn Loved Working with Samuel L. Jackson in Secret Invasion

During our interview, Mendelsohn also told us how great it was to work with Jackson in Secret Invasion. Mendelsohn praised Jackson’s importance for Hollywood history but also underlined how he was the perfect colleague on set. As Mendelsohn explains:

“Here’s the thing, Sam is the world champion box office human. I don’t think anyone’s ever going to beat him. To most people, Sam came out of nowhere in Jungle Fever, where he just blew us away. His place in popular culture is that he’s just the best. Once Sam has actually gotten to feel you out, I had a ball. I have a ball working with him. There are people you’re never gonna beat. You’re just never gonna beat them. Sam is just fun. I sang “Poison Ivy” on set with him, word for word. He sat there singing “Poison Ivy.” I’ll never forget that. It was Samuel L. Jackson. It was fucking awesome. I just feel very lucky. My job is to try and be as good as I can and handle as much as I can, so that it’s better and better and better for Sam. Sam doesn’t get enough credit for what he does. He doesn’t get enough credit or recognition. It would be hard for him to get the degree of recognition that he deserves for his mighty achievements. He’s done so much, and he’s been so awesome, for so long. He’s a God. And he’s a cool God.”

To Catch a Killer is currently in theaters and comes to VOD on May 16. Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.