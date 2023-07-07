Secret Invasion has a problem. The much-maligned opening credits and the inconsistent pacing aren't the only knocks against Marvel's latest limited series. During Episode 3's one-two-punch cliffhanger ending, the villainous Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) shot and presumably killed G'iah (Emilia Clarke), his former lieutenant and one of Secret Invasion's primary characters. G'iah is the second major individual Gravik's murdered by Secret Invasion's halfway mark, the first being Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in a very similar set of circumstances. Losing G'iah might further compound Gravik's callous ruthlessness and truly, for real this time, prove how no one's safe in this particular Marvel venture. However, G'iah's loss continues a dismaying trend within Secret Invasion and the wider MCU.

‘Secret Invasion’ Wasted G'iah's Potential

Incorporating G'iah into Secret Invasion suggested a conflict rooted in interpersonal relationships. With G'iah on one side of the Skrull civil war and her father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) on the other, the potential for emotional immediacy and tangible intimacy existed within the rehashed confines of yet another "protect Earth from total destruction" plot. Their estrangement also demonstrated how Gravik recruited his forces by preying on the anger and displacement of Skrulls. Talos and G'iah want the same goal (a home for their species) but their vehement disagreement on how to achieve that goal fractured a close-knit family. What's more, G'iah's reluctant return to the fold as a mole feeding Talos and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) information is a classic espionage thriller move that bred immediate tension.

Instead, like Maria Hill before her, G'iah's potential contributions were quickly cut short. Her brief sojourn as a spy with a change of heart had little build-up and even less sustained suspense before the thread was summarily dismissed. What's more, scenes about G'iah as a person rather than the narrative role she filled were few and far between. After learning that Gravik murdered her mother, she could have spent time grappling with the realization the man she followed wasn't as justified as she believed. Despite letting Talos recruit her to his side, G'iah didn't go on a legitimate redemption arc that explored or prioritized her feelings.

Instead, she was a temporary antagonist who conveniently turned good again in enough time to facilitate some plot points. Her change of heart was one-and-done without any moral quandaries or emotional aftermath. Why include G'iah at all when all we know about her amounts to "she's angry"? (Not to mention wasting Emilia Clarke is a veritably criminal offense.)

Many Marvel shows are overstuffed. Organic characterization and smooth pacing inevitably suffer when there are only six episodes to cram a wealth of information into. Even so, precious little about G'iah or Maria's roles in Secret Invasion felt like it was about them. Both women received fleetingly great moments only to die, so a male lead could be viscerally propelled into action or emotional evolution. Maria was sacrificed on the altar of shock value with the extra wallop of serving as Fury's guilt-induced wake-up call. G'iah fell victim to the same "surprise twist" principle. Granted, we don't know what actions Talos will take following G'iah's death. But given how the man lost his entire family to murder and most of his people to systematic extermination, G'iah's death already speaks more to the tragic nature of Talos's life than the tragedy of G'iah's being cut short.

Fridging Women Characters Is a Boring and Reductive Trope

Character death should always fulfill a narrative purpose. Sometimes it's how a character's arc culminates or marks a significant turning point with wide-reaching ramifications. G'iah's death might very well fulfill the latter purpose. However, far too many female and LGBTQIA+ characters have died to emotionally motivate a male character. Prolific comics writer Gail Simone coined the term "women in refrigerators" (colloquially shortened to "fridging") in response to the trope's rampant proliferation — namely, how often a superhero's girlfriend/wife/sister/daughter was brutally murdered just so the hero could feel sad. Her life only existed as an extension of his; her death was a traumatic but temporary blip on the radar.

No one's saying that fictional women should have plot armor that keeps them immortal, or that loved ones shouldn't react following profound loss. But Maria and G'iah's deaths speak to a nasty pattern within Secret Invasion and of lazy, regressive, tired storytelling. It's exhausting to watch this trope play out over and over again with such an obviously gendered skew. Yes, the successive murders of two major characters effectively prove all bets are off. The stakes are much higher in Secret Invasion than other Marvel fare audiences are accustomed to. Without true risk, there's little true reward.

But creators can write better stories for women without sacrificing narrative potency. This fact has been repeatedly proven even when women are supporting characters: take the first Black Panther film. Fridging women isn't necessary anymore, period. It's uninventive, unoriginal work that weakens and cheapens an entire narrative structure. For Secret Invasion to pull the same stunt twice within the span of three episodes is fathomlessly frustrating. To do so in a franchise that already lost Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), the respective leads of their individual teams, is especially egregious. Even G'iah becoming the mole was instigated by — shocker! — her mother's murder. An offscreen death done to motivate another woman, who herself is later fridged, is still a mistake.

Marvel Can and Should Do Better

Based on the Secret Invasion's trailers, it's possible G'iah's death was faked. It doesn't look promising with the bullet to her heart and her body reverting into Skrull form, but perhaps it's an elaborate ruse. Even if that's the case, killing Maria dismally only to mimic the same end for G'iah and cry "psyche!" is remiss work. Fridging women characters isn't shocking. In 2023, a better shock would be a plot less dependent upon dead women.