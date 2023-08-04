The Big Picture Big-budget doesn't guarantee success for a project, as low-budget films like The Blair Witch Project and Moonlight have proven.

Success of mid-budget films like Barbie and Oppenheimer raises questions about the high-budget failures of Marvel's Secret Invasion and other projects.

Marvel needs to slow down and reevaluate its constant release schedule to regain quality and win back disillusioned fans.

Does a big budget make a good project? It’s an important question, but it has a simple answer: no. There are plenty of low -budget films that have received great reviews, like The Blair Witch Project, Rocky, and the award-winning Moonlight. More so than money, films need good writers, directors, and actors to succeed.

However, when a project does have a big budget, one is inclined to assume that the project will be good. All that money must mean you’re hiring good talent and spending plenty of money on sets, props, costumes, and everything else needed to make something special. Right?

Looking at July’s box office, Barbie and Oppenheimer have naturally dominated. It’s hard to imagine anything else happening after all of the Barbenheimer hype and memes that took over the internet for months. While they were both wildly profitable, with Barbie already becoming Warner Brothers’ highest grossing film, they surprisingly had rather small budgets, with Barbie costing $145 million and Oppenheimer even less at $100 million. Both films had excellent cinematography, stories, acting, and sets. They’re examples of how a little can go a long way.

What Do Lower-Budget Movie Successes Mean For Big-Budget TV?

The success of these films have raised a question, though, about a project from another studio. Marvel’s Secret Invasion completed its run on July 26, and was yet another flop for the superhero franchise giant, following other low performers like Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternals, and Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania. Though, it’s not the low ratings that have people scratching their heads.

It’s that the budget of Secret Invasion was $212 million.

Over twice the cost of Oppenheimer and $67 million above the cost of Barbie, Secret Invasion didn’t look as polished as either film and didn’t even come close to the viewership of other Disney+ Marvel series. People began wondering where that money was going, given that the series’ quality didn’t match its budget, and it has people claiming that Marvel must be running some kind of money laundering scheme. While that’s a very interesting theory, it’s highly unlikely. Marvel films do utilize a lot of popular music they have to pay to use, they have to pay their headliners, and their projects use a heavy amount of CGI, which all factor into their huge budgets. And oh boy, does that CGI add up, especially for a company that relies so heavily on it for all their special effects (and their costumes, and their props.)

Oppenheimer and Barbie, on the other hand, used very little CGI. In fact, Oppenheimer used basically none at all, with even the scenes of the bomb being detonated using well-done practical effects. Barbie used very little, and none of the film’s particularly well-received scenes — the travels to and from Barbieland, the viral feet scene — relied on the use of CGI. Both films also used traditional costuming and set design. These things are all less expensive but require more time and planning to use. However, that time shows in the quality of the films. They both looked great, and their use of effects will be a huge talking point for the films in the future.

What Gave 'Secret Invasion' Its Big Budget?

However, CGI probably isn’t what gave Secret Invasion its massive budget. It actually used it rather sparingly for a Marvel title, with the lack of use of makeup and prosthetics for the Skrulls being explained away in the show and justifying the cost-saving measure. Though, this fact doesn’t do much to dispel rumors of money laundering. In fact, it only makes you further wonder where that money was going. It wasn’t into the fight scenes or the sets. Some think it went into the show’s finale, but let’s be real. It wasn’t worth $212 million.

The lack of quality for the budget with Secret Invasion absolutely comes in part from the fact that there are just so many Marvel projects coming out in such short amounts of time. 2023 has slimmed its releases only slightly, and still each project has a large budget and leaves little room for creators (and fans) to breathe in between. The constant churning of new media from the studio puts a crunch on its creators to keep forcing content, and this leads to a lack of quality. A lack of quality leads to angry and annoyed fans, less revenue coming back into the studio, and ultimately, less viewership. It’s bad news for Marvel, for sure, as viewership continues to drop and fans grow disillusioned with the quality of an IP they used to love.

Marvel Needs To Reevaluate

However, it’s the right move for the studio to slow down and step back to reevaluate. It’s been a slow decline since the two-part Infinity War/Avengers: Endgame released, and it seems Marvel has lost its direction as they try to expand. Maybe it’ll be good for them to have some time to really think about the stories they want to tell and how to weave them together in a cohesive way. It’ll be good to see what the creators can do when given more time, and maybe, because of the success of the practical effects in Barbie and Oppenheimer, see how they can be even more creative with the way they film their movies and TV series.

One thing’s for certain, though, and it’s that Secret Invasion definitely deserved to be scrutinized for its absurd budget. The July box office success of “small” budget (if you can call them that) film just shined a light on an issue Marvel and Disney have had for a while. After all, Thor: Love and Thunder’s budget was $250 million, and it had a similar reception as Secret Invasion — lukewarm and disappointing. If we’re all lucky, Disney will take a cue from the recent successes of other companies and focus on projects that look and feel good again and these big budgets — if still manageable — will be used for good and put Marvel back on its feet. Or maybe Marvel movies really are a money laundering scheme, and we’re all just suckers. But now that the light's been shed, who knows what will come next.