Secret Invasion has disappointed many Marvel fans, as it wasted the potential of its intriguing concept promised in the first episode. Even so, the series did introduce many exciting plot points to the MCU. First, we had the reveal James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is a Skrull, which and Secret Invasion sets up Armor Wars. Then, there’s the fact humanity is aware of the Skrulls, which causes a shift in international politics. However, above anything else, Secret Invasion should be praised for introducing one of the best MCU characters ever, Olivia Colman’s British super spy Sonya Falsworth. Unlike many of Secret Invasion’s characters, Sonya Falsworth doesn’t have a comic book counterpart. Yet, the Falsworth name comes from Marvel Comics and has even been featured in the MCU. That’s because James Montgomery Falsworth (JJ Feild) is one of Steve Roger’s (Chris Evans) allies in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Who Is James Falsworth in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’?

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve Rogers volunteers to become the first human guinea pig in the super soldier serum project. The serum grants Steve enhanced strength, speed, and reflexes, turning him into the first of what should be an army of enhanced soldiers. However, due to an unexpected attack by Hydra, the serum is lost. As the only super soldier ever created, Steve is kept out of the battlefields, serving as a propaganda boy while scientists try to recreate the serum with his blood. Yet, once Steve learns his friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is being tortured in a Hydra base, he grabs his shield and a gun to rescue him.

Steve’s heroic solo mission ends up releasing hundreds of prisoners. Inspired by Captain America’s courage, many of the rescue people follow Steve into further operations against Hydra. This battalion, known as the Howling Commandos, comprises soldiers from different countries. One of the Howling Commandos' members is James Falsworth, a British soldier that stands by Steve’s side until the very last battle against Hydra. James was a master combatant with skills in espionage, which might explain his connection to Secret Invasion’s Sonya Falsworth.

Is ‘Secret Invasion’s Sonya Related to James Falsworth?

Secret Invasion doesn’t explore Sonya’s background, so there’s no official confirmation that the spy is related to James Falsworth. Nevertheless, it’s not hard to imagine there’s some connection between two British characters who share the same name and have spent their lives protecting humanity from people who want to take over the world. That wouldn’t be the first time a former Captain America ally inspired their descendants to become a spy, as Peggy Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) great-niece Sharon (Emily VanCamp) became an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It’s worth remembering that Peggy helped found S.H.I.E.L.D. after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. Furthermore, as the series Agent Carter reveals, Peggy remained in touch with the Howling Commandos. So, Steve’s former allies were aware of Peggy's espionage efforts in the United States. Since Falworth had a history with British Intelligence, the two English comrades most likely kept friendly cooperation between S.H.I.E.L.D. and the MI6.

Flash forward to Secret Invasion events. Sonya is an MI6 agent with a long history of cooperation with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), once the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. before the agency was dismantled. It’s not too farfetched to think that Sonya is indeed a member of the James Falsworth family. Furthermore, since it seems like she’ll remain part of the MCU, Sonya could be a gateway for introducing Union Jack and other Marvel heroes. If Secret Invasion has confirmed anything, it's that we need a G'iah (Emilia Clarke) and Sonya spin-off, damn it!

Sonya's MCU Appearance Could Be Teasing Union Jack

In Marvel Comics, Union Jack is the superhero moniker of James Falsworth. In the comics, Union Jack basically served as the British version of Captain America, fighting in both World Wars to defend his country’s interests. Union Jack had two children, who also became superheroes. His daughter, Jacqueline, received superspeed powers after being drained dry by a vampire and receiving a blood transfusion from the first Human Torch, who was unrelated to the Fantastic Four. James’ son, Brian, took the mantle of Union Jack before getting his powers from a version of the super soldier serum that enhanced his physical abilities.

The Falsworth family is not only composed of heroes. In Marvel Comics, James’ brother John becomes the first supervillain to use the moniker Baron Blood. After the Falwsworth family fortune is entirely inherited by James, John decides to travel to Transylvania to pursue his passion for vampire lore. John ends up meeting Dracula, who turns the English man into the bloodsucking undead. After that, John is sent to spread chaos in England, which he does as Baron Blood. The two brothers face each other multiple times in the comic books.

In the MCU, James has never worn his Union Jack costume, as far as we know. Yet, since the present MCU timeline has become so convoluted, nothing is preventing Marvel Studios from looking at the past to tell new stories that don’t need to worry so much about all the loose threads. Sonya could also serve to update the Union Jack mythology by presenting new versions of the hero and his villains. The MCU’s Union Jack could be a descendant of James, just like Sonya.

Furthermore, the time is ripe to introduce a supervillain who’s also a vampire. Marvel Studios is currently developing a Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter. In addition, the end-credits scene of Eternals shows how Blade has joined forces with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), aka the Black Knight, another classic British superhero. So, it seems like Marvel might be cooking a big British crossover event, which would demand Union Jack’s presence. So far, we had no idea how the MCU could introduce Union Jack and his family. Thanks to Sonya, though, Marvel Studios has the perfect excuse to bring the fan-favorite hero into the folder.