Marvel Studios finished off Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con with a bang. There were a ton of explosive announcements, trailers, and updates of the MCU’s future slate. This included an exclusive look at their upcoming limited series Secret Invasion. While the new footage wasn’t made public and there's still a lot held close to the vest with this series, the footage did confirm that Don Cheadle will be making an appearance as War Machine in Secret Invasion.

Again, very little is known about this series, but it will adapt the famous Marvel comic book storyline of the same name. In that comic series Skrulls, which were introduced in Captain Marvel, replaced many popular heroes in the Marvel Universe thanks to their ability to shape-shift. However, don’t expect the Skrulls to be the antagonist of the upcoming limited series as the twist of Captain Marvel was that they were the good guys. The Kree took the place of the villains in that particular story.

Cheadle made his debut in the MCU as Colonel James Rhodes aka War Machine in Iron Man 2 when Terrence Howard left the role after the first film. Since then, Cheadle has appeared in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Cheadle will also finally be taking center stage in his own Disney+ series Armor Wars which doesn’t have a release window or date yet. While we don’t know how big of a role Cheadle will have in Secret Invasion, it’s safe to assume given the scope of the story and the characters involved that it will be of the smaller variety. Yet saying that, hopefully, it's at least bigger than his cameo in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Cheadle now joins a stacked ensemble cast featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Ben Mendelsohn returning as Nick Fury, Agent Maria Hill, and the skrull Talos respectively. This is along with new members of the MCU Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke in unknown roles. Ben-Adir however will be playing the main villain of the series.

Secret Invasion is still a ways off as it has the release window of Spring 2023, but this has been a series that has been teased for the last number of years. Captain Marvel, which took place in the 90s, introduced the idea of Skrulls with Spider-Man: Far From Home furthering that plot point by having Fury off-world and Talos taking his place here on Earth. Now that we know Cheadle will be a part of the series, that only makes the wait for Secret Invasion that much harder. We also learned at SDCC that this series will be a part of Phase 5, but we are sure to have a better understanding of the series as we get closer to its release and more MCU projects come out. Until then, you can catch up on all things MCU on Disney+ now.

