Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke is nearing a deal to join Samuel L. Jackson in Marvel's Secret Invasion series, which will debut on Disney+.

Marvel is putting together a solid cast for this superhero show, which will co-star Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

Secret Invasion will follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will return as Talos, the Skrull General who fought off the Kree in Captain Marvel. Ben-Adir will play the primary villain, while Colman and Clarke's roles are being kept under wraps for now. Variety broke the news of Clarke's casting.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Loki' Season 2 Is Likely, Confirms Marvel Producer

Kyle Bradstreet will write the series and executive produce alongside Marvel's Kevin Feige, whose TV unit has scored back-to-back hits between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which wraps up its first season this coming Friday.

Clarke earned four Emmy nominations for her rousing turn as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and she went on to play the female lead in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The British actress also played Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys and she recently starred opposite Henry Golding in Paul Feig's rom-com Last Christmas. Clarke will soon be seen opposite Jack Huston in the long-delayed crime thriller Above Suspicion.

I didn't watch Game of Thrones, so I haven't seen the full extent of what Clarke can do as an actress, but her work in Solo and Terminator left me fairly underwhelmed. Here's hoping she fares better in the MCU and that Bradstreet gives her a three-dimensional character to play alongside her talented co-stars.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: 'Above Suspicion' Trailer Pits Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston on a Deadly Collision Course

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s How The Mandarin in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Be Different, According to the Filmmakers The comics villain is the Big Bad of 'Shang-Chi', but with a twist.

Read Next