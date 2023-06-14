Dear people of Earth, we are under attack from a hidden threat. An advanced alien race known as the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, and they pose an immediate threat to our way of life. These beings possess the power to shape-shift and imitate your friends, family and loved ones - and even you.

Fortunately for us, the cast of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion may be able to save us from catastrophe through an advanced technological breakthrough via the social media app Twitter. Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendohlson are on hand to assist in the efforts to help rid us of this scourge on our society.

This Secret Invasion must remain a secret for as long as possible, lest we cause panic, so caution is advised. Please remain calm, and don't panic. Act cool when you have suspicions. If you are concerned that your loved ones may not be who they say they are, simply have them access and like the Tweet embedded below and secure peace of mind – or run as fast as you can.

Image via Marvel

The Threat From Above

The Skrulls are headed by a ruthless leader known as Gravik, who has been known to take on the form of the actor known as Kingsley Ben-Adir. Gravik is in charge of a rebel group of Skrulls who have rejected humanity's help in finding their people a new home and are selfishly lashing out despite all the assistance we have offered since their home planet was taken from them.

It's important now that we learn who we can trust if we are to see off the threat from above - we've known about the Skrulls since the early 1990s, when Carol Danvers helped rescue them from the Kree, who had targeted the Skrulls for termination. Unfortunately, the rebel Skrulls have decided to ruin it for everybody by behaving in this manner and sewing seeds of doubt. The only way we can see off this danger is by working together. And fortunately for you, readers, the cast did in fact determine that I am not a Skrull. Or, is that what I want you to think?

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ one week from today, on June 21.