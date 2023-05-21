No one can be trusted in the new character posters from Secret Invasion, the latest series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe about a group of Skrulls who have infiltrated every aspect of life on Earth. From politicians to high-level executives and the family next door, anyone could secretly be a part of the conspiracy, leaving the protagonists of this new story unsure of who is actually their friend and who could be a foe in disguise. Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury for the first time since his appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. has never faced a problem like this before, where he doesn't even know who his enemy actually is.

Lucky for him, some of his greatest allies will be back in the picture to help him figure out how to stop the Skrulls before they manipulate all of humanity for their own benefit. After years of not being directly involved in an MCU story, Cobie Smulders will return to portray Maria Hill, one of the greatest agents S.H.I.E.L.D. had before it was revealed that the organization was actually working for HYDRA. Hill was present when the first Avengers team was formed, during their effort to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from opening a portal that would allow Thanos' army to invade Earth.

Added to that, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will continue his friendship with Fury in the upcoming show, where the pair will lead the investigation to get to the bottom of the Skrull conspiracy. Fury met the honorable Skrull when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) brought them together during her origin story, setting the stage for an alliance between the shape-shifting aliens and the human race. It remains to be seen why the new group of Skrulls doesn't respect the friendly relationship between the two civilizations, opting for gaining an advantage over humans by pretending to be remarkable people. Talos and Fury have proven to be an effective team before, and the planet needs them now more than ever.

Villainous Additions to the Cast

While Secret Invasion will feature the return of plenty of familiar faces from the franchise, it will also mark the debut of several new stars who are entering Kevin Feige's superhero world. Emilia Clarke will play G'iah, a Skrull who feels plenty of resentment towards Fury due to his failure to deliver on the promise of finding a new home for the aliens to thrive in. On the other hand, Olivia Colman will be in charge of portraying Sonya Falsworth, an old ally of Fury's who will try to keep Britain's intelligence safe from the hands of the menacing Skrulls. Be careful who you ally yourself with in the first Marvel television series in almost a year, which will leave the protagonists of the story full of doubts.

You can check out the new character posters for Secret Invasion below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on June 21:

