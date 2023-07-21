There is no shortage of powerful individuals when it comes to the MCU. It's a universe featuring literal Gods, superheroes, wizards, and of course, aliens. And some of those aliens have returned for the MCU's latest installment in the Disney+ miniseries, Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion is a part alien invasion, part spy thriller, and part action movie, all mixed with that trademark MCU brand of wit and entertainment. The series finds Nick Fury returning to Earth to uncover a secret alien invasion plot by the Skrulls and features returning characters along with several new faces that all play important roles. But when it comes to power, how do they stack up?

8 Maria Hill

Maria Hill has been a figure in MCU for a long time, first appearing as Nick Fury's right-hand woman in The Avengers. While she's never quite been a starring character, she was always seen as important to Fury and SHIELD as a whole and is clearly a tough woman to face in battle.

Played by Cobie Smulders, Secret Invasion finds Hill returning to Fury's side after his long absence, although this time around, she's grown frustrated and a bit resentful over Fury's previous radio silence. Nevertheless, she's always ready to back Fury in a fight. However, in this case, it seems she was outmatched by the Skrull.

7 Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as SHIELD spy extraordinaire Nick Fury. Fury has been part of the MCU since the beginning, and there's been no question that he is a certified badass who is an excellent and clever spy and should certainly never be underestimated about his capabilities.

However, the Nick Fury of Secret Invasion isn't quite the Nick Fury of the earlier MCU history. This time around, audiences are finding him older and weathered, and it's clear that the events of Thanos and more have all taken their toll on Fury. He never had superpowers, but it always felt like he had a sort of power with his leadership that seems to be now shaken. But it's always important to remember you should never count Fury out because the man is full of surprises.

6 Sonya Falsworth

Secret Invasion introduces viewers to Sonya Falsworth, a brilliant and skilled MI6 agent. Sonya, played by Olivia Coleman, has a past history with Fury and is clearly not a woman to be messed with. Her priority seems to be keeping England's interests and security safe during the invasion.

It might be easy to dismiss Sonya as a woman of a certain age and a human one at that, without powers. But she is not to be underestimated, as some of the Skrulls begin to learn. Sonya has no trouble accomplishing what she needs to be done and does so with skill and style. Despite having no powers herself, she certainly exudes power every time she steps into a room.

5 James Rhodes/War Machine

Don Cheadle is back as Colonel James Rhodes, also known by his superhero name "War Machine." While not a central character, Rhodes still plays an important role in the plot of Secret Invasion and has been a figure in the MCU since the early days with Iron Man.

Thanks to his old friend Tony Stark, Rhodes happens to have a super-powered suit that he's skilled at using and even makes reference to how he could flatten a city or country with it, which is quite a bit of power to have. Beyond the power that his suit gives him, in Secret Invasion, Rhodes is seen rising through the ranks of the U.S. government and exerting the power that gives him to protect certain interests.

4 Pagon

Killian Scott joins the Secret Invasion cast as Pagon. Pagon is a Skrull who is a loyal follower of the leader of the invasion, Gravik, and the one who informs him that Fury has returned to Earth.

Being a Skrull, Pagon automatically comes with the powers associated with this alien race, namely their shape-shifting, and strength. This already makes him a powerful being to contend with, combined with his spy/warrior skills as a top figure in the Skrull's organization for invasion.

3 G'iah

The last audiences had seen of G'iah in the MCU was when she was just a child in Captain Marvel. Now, played by Emilia Clarke, she's all grown up and seems to have spent time being radicalized by Gravik and other embittered Skrulls who are part of the invasion plot.

One of the first impressions of adult G'iah is that she is clever and tough. In addition to her Skrull powers, she is strong enough to garner the trust and respect of Skrull leader Gravik while also being sought out by her father Talos. G'iah's loyalty to both the Skrulls and her family may be in question, but she shows no fear in whatever is to come.

2 Talos

Ben Mendelsohn returns to the MCU as Talos, the father of G'iah and former leader of the Skrulls. For the last 30 years, Talos has remained a loyal friend to Fury, with a mutual understanding that the two would help each other's interests.

It was Talos who first led his people to Earth, as seen in Captain Marvel. He had infiltrated SHIELD and proved himself to be a formidable opponent in a fight and, later, a strong ally. His Skrull abilities give him a leg up when fighting humans, but he's also proven he can hold his own when it comes to fighting aliens like the Kree or other Skrulls during the invasion.

1 Gravik

Every rebellion needs its leader, and every MCU story needs its villain. Gravik is an embittered Skrull, who once believed in Talos and Fury's promises, but has since become disillusioned and instead made plans of his own.

Played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Gravik is the mastermind behind the entire invasion. He is confident and fearless in his quest to establish a homeland for the Skrulls and doesn't care how many need to die along the way. He's shown himself to be a powerful and ruthless leader and skilled fighter, and it's clear that he is not an enemy that will be easily stopped.

