Marvel's espionage thriller Secret Invasion hit the small screens on the 21st of June and is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. The show features Samuel L. Jackson's Fury, depicting his sudden return to Earth to uncover a scheme enacted by a group of Skrulls.

Although this isn't the first time the MCU has immersed in the spy genre, with films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Black Widow taking the lead, the six-part Secret Invasion has been surprising audience members, especially fans of the popular franchise. Naturally, part of this is also due to the characters it features and their properly explored backstories. These are the series' best personalities so far, ranked by their likability.

8 Gravik

Image via Disney+

Brilliantly played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Gravik is one of Marvel's most recent antagonists and the mastermind behind the secret invasion of Earth, where he intends to make the new home for his species. The Skrull general and leader of the radical Skrull Resistance, Ben-Adir's on-screen counterpart is determined and strong-willed, stopping at nothing to achieve what he wants.

RELATED: This 'Secret Invasion' Theory Points to a Hidden Connection Between Gravik and Nick Fury

While Gravik is by no means the worst character in the MCU, his recklessness, impulsivity, and general disregard for others' lives (even his own people) make him come off as a cold-blooded killer, leading the character to consequently become the most unlikable of all (so far). Nevertheless, his intelligence and charisma are undeniable, and his backstory is hard not to sympathize with.

7 Everett Ross

Image via Disney+

While Everett Ross' first appearance was in Captain America: Civil War, he played a bigger role in the first Black Panther film. The former CIA agent and Deputy Task Force Commander returns in Secret Invasion, or so viewers thought.

Martin Freeman's character is far from unlikeable and rather friendly instead. However, when he is seen meeting up with another government agent who appears to have become something of a conspiracy theorist in the series, it is revealed that the person "behind Ross' body" is actually a Skrull.

6 G'iah

Image via Disney+

The daughter of Talos and Soren, G'iah was practically Gavrik's right-wing, having decided to join his faction of Skrulls when her father went on a quest to find a new planetary home. However, because she ended up helping her father and Nick Fury, G'iah was met with terrible consequences.

RELATED: The 10 Best Emilia Clarke Performances To Watch if You Like 'Secret Invasion'

Despite the fact that Emilia Clarke's MCU character did not stick around for long and her death looked seemingly fatal (which is a waste considering her potential and the amount of screen time she had), a few fan theories prove this wrong. Nevertheless, Clarke's character definitely had her heart in the right place (no pun intended) and came off as a likable character in the series, even though not much was revealed about her personality.

5 James "Rhodey" Rhodes

Image via Disney+

Also known as War Machine, Don Cheadle's Rhodey is a former officer in the United States Air Force. The dutiful and noble character was also Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) long-time friend and is currently serving as an envoy for the US Government, as seen in the second episode of Secret Invasion.

What is really interesting, though, is the possibility that Rhodey may actually be a Skrull in the series, which instantly makes the character... not so likable. What sparked the conversation (and fan theories) around it was the ending of the third episode where Fury's wife is shown making a phone call and asks to speak with Gravik; if viewers pay close attention, it sounds like Cheadle's voice on the other end.

4 Maria Hill

Image via Disney+

Played by How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders, Maria was one of Nick Fury's best friends and his partner-in-crime (that is, while on Earth). Although she played a big role in the MCU films so far, the Deputy Director and Commander of S.H.I.E.L.D. was, unfortunately, killed in the first episode of Secret Invasion, with many fans not understanding her tragic fate and others finding it fitting.

There is no way to deny that Hill has always been a determined, resourceful, and confident character, making not only an excellent right-hand to Fury but also a great leader on her own.

3 Sonya Falsworth

Image via Disney+

Among the new, talented faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Olivia Colman. The established actress brings Sonya Falsworth, an MI6 agent and a friend of Nick Fury, to life in the series for the first time.

Although we haven't seen much of Sonya yet, we have witnessed enough to comprehend just how badass, strong-minded, and determined she is. Many fans believe that Falsworth is one of the best characters to come out of the series, and they are certainly not wrong.

2 Talos

Image via Disney+

While Talos isn't exactly a new character (we've seen him before in Captain Marvel and in the after-credits of the latest Spider-Man movie), Secret Invasion marks the first time that viewers get to see his human face, Ben Mendelsohn.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion': Ben Mendelsohn on How Talos' Opinion of Nick Fury Changed

What is not to like about Talos? In truth, not much. The former Skrull General who collaborated with Mar-Vell in order to save the Skrull refugees of Skrullos from the Kree Empire has proven himself to be quite a funny, honorable, and kind character. On top of this, he is also an incredibly loyal friend.

1 Nick Fury

Image via Disney+

Nick Fury is undoubtedly the star of Secret Invasion, and deservingly so. Although Samuel L. Jackson's on-screen counterpart has always been around, Marvel shines a light on a more intimate side of the spy and former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. through the series.

It is nearly impossible to dislike Nick; his wry sense of humor is just a tiny fraction of what makes him a great character. Like many other Marvel personalities, Fury is flawed and human. However, he is also a natural-born leader with great instincts, and just like Gavrik, he assuredly does not stop until he reaches his goals.

NEXT: 'Secret Invasion' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Latest Marvel Series