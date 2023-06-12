Marvel Studios has released a new clip of their upcoming spy/espionage thriller Secret Invasion, the limited series which is coming to Disney+ on June 21. The series, which sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) forced to return from space in order to face a growing threat from a rebel group of Skrulls, is a highly anticipated part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The clip shows Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), both looking a little worse for wear, reconnecting in a pub over a game of chess, with major tension in the air following Fury's disappearance off-world and Hill's disillusionment at having been left to handle things following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Hill accuses Fury of abandoning his post, and of never being the same following The Blip. Hill tells Fury that she believes he is not ready for the threats they're about to face, and that he should be careful with his footing because one wrong move could bring with it catastrophe that they can only imagine up until that point in time.

Image via Marvel Studios

What Will Secret Invasion Be About?

Secret Invasion will bring into the MCU a variety of new Skrull characters who will make their presence known by the undercover grasp they have on current world event. Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is the head of the shadowy cabal of Skrulls that makes the decision to break free from Talos (Ben Mendohlson)'s shadow. The rebels, led by Gravik, will provide a formidable opposition to Fury and the leaders of humanity, as his small but fierce army - that can impersonate anyone at will - can easily infiltrate positions of influence in order to shape the planet's narrative in ways hitherto unknown, as Doctor Strange might say. The waters are muddied further by the addition of Emilia Clarke, who will be playing G'iah, Talos' daughter, who feels resentment towards Fury and her own father in their failure to find the Skrulls a new home following what they see as decades of broken promises.

Jackson, Smulders, Ben-Adir, Clarke and Mendohlson are joined in the series by Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, Dermot Mulroney, Martin Freeman, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, and Carmen Ejogo – all cast in undisclosed roles. The series is created by Mr Robot fame Kyle Bradstreet and is directed by Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion sneaks onto Disney+ on June 21. Check out the new clip featuring Fury and Hill down below.

