Set as the building block that kicks off Phase 5 for the MCU, Marvel's latest offering in Secret Invasion marks the return of the much loved super spy Nick Fury, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. While it represents the first storyline that is a standalone plot for Fury, it also will see the return of the spy's right hand and confidant, Maria Hill. Both were Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D before the agency fell, with Hill serving in close connection with Fury. As Secret Invasion offers the birthing of a new phase for the MCU, there is hope that it would do same for one character in particular.

Portrayed by Cobie Smulders, Maria Hill has been part of some of the most memorable moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hill has served faithfully as an agent in the ABC television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with appearances across the MCU, even as recently as the sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. Now, speaking recently to TVLine, Smulders reveals excitement at the new series while discussing what might be a larger role for her character. "I'm thrilled. It looks so good, and it’s a very different tone than I’ve seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see.”

As the former S.H.I.E.L.D. deputy director, Smulders hints that we would get to see more of Maria than we have had in previous projects like Avengers: Endgame, where Hill and Fury were both involved in the Snap. On what Secret Invasion holds for Hill, Smulders asserts:

"It’s the most depth I’ve been able to show of Maria Hill. That’s the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you’re able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they’re just sitting around drinking coffee? It’s not like, ‘We’ve gotta get the bad guys! We’ve gotta get the thing! We’ve gotta save the world again!’ It’s like, ‘Let’s just have a chat, let’s go for a walk.’ We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters.”

Image via Marvel Studios

Smulders Is Loyal to the MCU

With Secret Invasion's new role in the MCU, we all can agree that it is about time Maria Hill gets a more central role in the universe and receive her deserved adulation. However, with most things in the MCU, you can never quite tell until you see the series yourself. Smulders' loyalty was tested as to what one might expect from the larger plan being set in motion by Secret Invasion. To this she replied, “They’re geniuses at Marvel, so they’re going to be setting up something that I can’t talk about or have the ability to understand.”

Nick Fury's next MCU adventure, Secret Invasion, premieres on Disney+ on June 21st.