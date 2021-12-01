As part of Disney+ Day in November, a whole lot of shows that will be heading to the popular streaming service were announced, teased, and received updates. Among them was the upcoming series Secret Invasion. With Nick Fury in a starring role, it is only fitting that one of his most trusted allies would also make their way to the Disney+ show, and a new report has now confirmed that Cobie Smulders will be reuniting with Samuel L. Jackson as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion.

The report comes via Deadline and announces that the Smulders will be reprising her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill, former S.H.I.E.L.D Deputy Director and close confidant of Nick Fury, who will also play a prominent role in the upcoming series. She debuted in the MCU in 2012's The Avengers and has reprised her role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War, and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Outside of the MCU, Smulders has recently received praise for her portrayal of Ann Coulter in FX series American Crime Story: Impeachment.

The original Secret Invasion comic book storyline follows the shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrull replacing several of Marvel’s most prominent heroes as they try to conquer Earth. The Skrull played a large role in the 2019 film Captain Marvel, where they were depicted as a misunderstood race trying to find a new home while being hunted by the Kree Empire. With this choice in the adaptation, it is unknown how the MCU will approach adapting this storyline in the upcoming series. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce.

Along with Smulders and Jackson returning as the previously mentioned Nick Fury, the series will also see Ben Mendelsohn returning to the MCU as the Skrull leader Talos, a character he played in both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Other members of the cast include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Killian Scott, all of who will be making their MCU debuts. This will make Clarke the fourth Game of Thrones star to join the MCU, after Peter Dinklage’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and Kit Harington and Richard Madden's recent appearances in Eternals.

Jackson revealed in an Instagram post back in October that production on the series was officially underway. Secret Invasion does not currently have a release date, though it is slated to release sometime in 2022. The series will be premiering on Disney+.

