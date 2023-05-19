Paranoia, paranoia, everybody's coming to get me. That's how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to feel when fans get their first look at the upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, which turns our heroes' gaze inwards as the threat troubling humanity could very well be our friends, our neighbours or even our loved ones.

Secret Invasion will zone in on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving a renegade group of Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth's positions of power, and to avert a crisis, must recruit the likes of Talos, Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) to stop them.

Fans will recall the last time we saw Hill and Fury on-screen, the pair were actually Skrulls in disguise - Fury was off-planet aboard a space station, while Hill's whereabouts were unknown following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Speaking to People Magazine, Smulders has been explaining why this particular installment of the MCU is going down a darker path than those which we've previously wandered.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion' Will Hopefully Make Nick Fury More Human as It Fills in the Blanks

Where Does Secret Invasion Find Maria Hill?

This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous. It's hard to know who to trust. Secret Invasion shows us insight into the lives of agents working to keep Earth and its inhabitants safe. Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls. Maria has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention. The audience is in the dark as to what she has been up to. I'd like to think that she's been sipping Mai Tais on vacation somewhere after coming back from the Blip but most likely, she has been working on a mountain of backlogged issues.

Secret Invasion will also deliver a change in the dynamic between these characters fans have come to love. For instance, Smulders has revealed we'll see a different side of Hill, who has "run out of patience" with her mentor, Nick Fury. On the hand, Jackson has explained that viewers will meet a more vulnerable Nick Fury when the series debuts.

Secret Invasion is currently slated to premiere on June 21 on Disney+ and will include six episodes. Check out the trailer for the upcoming series below: