Things are moving steadily along for Disney+ series Secret Invasion, as the upcoming project has just nabbed Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim to direct.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the duo’s addition to the project which already has a stellar cast consisting of Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Emila Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ben Mendelsohn. With only four feature films in his directorial resume, Bezucha is mostly known for Christmas hit The Family Stone, and more recently 2020’s Let Him Go with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. Secret Invasion will be the first series for Bezucha in the director’s chair, while it’s hardly the first for Selim. Previous television credits for the director include In Treatment, Manhunt, and Hulu’s The Looming Tower.

Bezucha and Selim will helm different episodes, with The Hollywood Reporter suspecting the breakdown to be three-three or four-two. Marvel Studios took a similar approach with fellow upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel which secured four different filmmakers. Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, and Meera Menon each directed one episode of the wrapped project, while Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three.

In other Secret Invasion news, Kyle Bradstreet has also been tapped to write and executive produce the Disney+ series, which is being kept under wraps. Bradstreet has a relatively short resume in the industry but saw great success writing and executive producing USA’s Mr. Robot, which earned Rami Malek an Emmy in 2016. This is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project for Bradstreet, Bezucha, and Selim, a common trend among the crew for recent Disney+ series.

Filming for Secret Invasion is slated for later this year in Europe. As with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the Jackson-led series will have just six episodes, but runtimes will remain a mystery until closer to airdate.

Secret Invasion does not have a release date at this time but is expected to land in Disney+ in 2022.

