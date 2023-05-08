While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues to reign supreme at the box office, Marvel fans still have plenty to look forward to this summer with the release of Secret Invasion on Disney+. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Don Cheadle has provided additional insight into what fans should expect from the highly anticipated show, which will feature the first on-screen interaction with Rhodey and Nick Fury.

"Day one, we sat down and were like, 'This should have happened a long time ago, but it's great that it's happening now,'" Cheadle said. "Sam's a good friend, and I've known him a long time. It was cool to be able to sit across from him and go back and forth." Additionally, Cheadle also reveals that the series will also be showcasing a more layered performance from Samuel L. Jackson. "Sam gets to act, and we really get to see why he's such a revered actor," Cheadle added.

Alongside Rhodey and Fury finally having their long overdue share on screen, Cheadle also adds that Secret Invasion will be taking a more grounded approach to its storytelling compared to previous MCU projects, echoing political Cold War stories. "It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be," he said. "This one feels much closer to a movie like Bourne Identity or something that's more along the tone of a '70s movie. It's not as much about the bells and whistles of big special effects. It's more about the intrigue and drama, the espionage and double-crosses. And I still think it fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and pull off."

New Secret Invasion Image Highlights Rhodey's New Job

Given the information Cheadle has provided, it appears that, despite featuring an intergalactic conflict, the series will be more similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which itself drew inspiration from political thrillers, rather than traditional MCU adventures like Captain Marvel. In addition to Cheadle's comments, Entertainment Weekly also revealed a brand-new image from the series, which features Rhodey in his new position. The character will serve as the right hand to the president to help with any potentially approaching threats, which will soon arrive when Fury discovers a group of shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth in positions of power. Additional details on the series remain under wraps in traditional MCU fashion. However, with the show set to debut next month, fans still have plenty of time to speculate before the secret invasion begins this summer.

Secret Invasion debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 21. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming show, and be sure to stay tuned for further updates.