After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.

The Emmy-nominated actress took to Instagram to share the trailer for the Disney+ original mini-series Secret Invasion, which will hit the streaming giant sometime in the spring of 2023. The upcoming series follows S.H.I.E.LD. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) after he returns to earth to uncover a plot enacted by a group of rogue Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens he assisted with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) years before in Captain Marvel. Secrecy still cloaks the details regarding Secret Invasion, so details of Clarke’s character have yet to be announced. In her brief appearance in the trailer, her character remarks, “This is just the beginning.” The hype around the mysterious series continues since it adds Academy-Award winning actress Olivia Colman to the extensive cinematic universe. Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos and Cobie Smulders is reprising her role of Agent Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, which also includes Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Carmen Ejogo in its all-star cast.

Clarke commented on the sheer talent surrounding her in the cast of Secret Invasions along with the trailer she posted on her Instagram.

“Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent,” Clarke said. “I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it..”

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion' Trailer Breakdown: Trust No One

The series will also feature Don Cheadle, reprising his role of Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes a.k.a War Machine, in one episode and Martin Freeman returning to his role of Everett K. Ross from Black Panther. Kyle Bradstreet wrote and created Secret Invasion, which follows a major storyline featured in the Marvel comic books. Bradstreet executive produced the highly-anticipated mini-series alongside Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso as well as Louis D'Esposito. Producers for Secret Invasion include Sarah Finn and Jason Schwartz with cinematography by Remi Adefarasin and production design by Frank Walsh.

Secret Invasions will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Check out the Emilia Clarke’s Instagram post as well as the images and official trailer for Secret Invasions below.