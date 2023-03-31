Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, is set to push Marvel Cinematic Universe's fifth phase towards the sixth Avengers movie aptly entitled Secret Wars. The series and films will take direct inspiration from the similarly titled comic book storylines which revolve around the race of alien shape-shifters known as the Skrulls. Details about Secret Invasion have been kept rather secretive in recent months, but new a new article from Vanity Fair revealed an impressive amount of plot details—including who Emilia Clarke is playing. And no, it isn't Abigail Brand, as was previously reported.

We've met the Skrulls before, of course. They are primarily known as antagonists in the comicbooks, however, they played a more sympathetic role in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel which starred Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn—both of whom are set to reprise their roles in the series, alongside a host of returning figures.

Who is Emilia Clarke Playing in Secret Invasion?

Clarke plays a character called G'iah, who—according to Vanity Fair's article—is a Skrull radical who has taken issue with the lack of progress made between the Skrulls and humans in order to assist the Skrulls who had lost their homes, as seen in the events of Captain Marvel. As it turns out, however, we've met G'iah before. G'iah was first introduced in a reunion scene on board a space station orbiting Earth at the conclusion of the movie. “Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?” says Jackson. “She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter.”

For Clarke, the chance to play a steely character was a welcome one. Familiar to audiences from Game of Thrones, she's certainly used to characters who fight back against those she sees to be not doing enough for their people.

"It's hardened her for sure. There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She's a refugee kid who's had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn't know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship. These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. It will consist of six episodes, and stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. Check out our recent interview with Clarke below: