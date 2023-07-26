Editor's note: The below contains full spoilers for Secret Invasion.After six episodes, Secret Invasion has ended its highly-anticipated story about shapeshifting aliens infiltrating Earth. While the political thriller tone of the show didn’t always work, Secret Invasion was nevertheless entertaining. Furthermore, the final confrontation between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has repercussions that’ll echo in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, now that the show is over, it’s time to break down Secret Invasion's ending and explain how the series teases the future of its main characters.

RELATED: G'iah Is Right, Talos Failed as a General in ‘Secret Invasion’

How Is Gravik’s Insurrection Thwarted?

Image via Marvel Studios

In Secret Invasion, we learned that Fury recruited a team of Skrulls to act as his special spy unit on Earth after Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) failed to find the shapeshifting aliens a new home. The deal was the Skrulls would help Fury maintain Terran peace while the one-eyed spymaster kept looking for a new planet for the Skrulls to live safe from the Kree Empire’s persecution. However, as years passed, part of the Skrull population grew restless, tired of waiting for a home where they could live in their own skin. Furthermore, Fury disappeared five years after Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap, and when he came back, he immediately departed to the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, leaving Earth for good. Fury’s neglect created the power vacuum Gravik used to rise to power.

The extremist leader convinced the younger generation of Skrulls that Fury failed them and they should take Earth as their new home. That’s why Gravik devised a plan to force the world’s greatest military powers to declare war on each other. Gravik knew World War III would lead to a nuclear holocaust that would wipe away humanity. In addition, since the Skrulls are immune to radiation, the ravaged Earth could be reclaimed by the shapeshifting aliens, who would turn our blue planet into their atomic paradise.

Gravik’s plan had another goal, to make himself a Super-Skrull. Knowing that the Skrulls could not stand the might of Earth’s superheroes, Gravik enlisted scientists to build a machine that could enhance the alien species’ shapeshifting abilities so that they could channel different superpowers. To become an unstoppable Super Skrull, Gravik needed the blood of the Avengers, which Nick Fury happened to have in his possession thanks to a project called The Harvest. So, for six episodes, Fury and Gravik have been playing a cat-and-mouse game, with the spy stopping Gravik’s terrorist attacks to prevent World War III and the Skrull escalating the conflict to force Fury to give him the Harvest.

In the final episode of Secret Invasion, Gravik bets everything to get the Harvest by painting a target in New Skrullos, where thousands of innocent aliens live. Gravik has a Skrull infiltrating the U.S. government, Raava, who’s impersonating James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Using Rhodes’ skin, Raava convinces the President (Dermot Mulroney) that the attempt on his life was planned by Russians and Skrulls alike. The President orders a nuclear attack on New Skrullos, located on Russian soil. To stop the massacre of Skrulls and the start of World War III, Fury calls his closest allies to help him defeat Gravik.

In New Skrullos, G’iah (Emilia Clarke) pretends to be Fury to get closer to Gravik. As Fury, G’iah infiltrates New Skrullos, giving the Harvest to Gravik in exchange for the Skrull leader calling off the nuclear attack. The deal is for Gravik to use all the power of the Avengers to find the Skrulls a new home away from Earth instead of wiping off humanity. Gravik takes the Harvest but doesn’t agree to Fury’s terms. Instead, Gravik turns the Super Skrull machine on while Fury is trapped inside it. So, inadvertently, Gravik gives G’iah all the Avengers superpowers he also gets. The two have a fierce battle, channeling the abilities of the greatest heroes and villains of the entire universe. In the end, G’iah kills Gravik, putting an end to his insurrection.

While G’iah is busy with Gravik in New Skrullos, Fury and Sonya (Olivia Colman) infiltrate the hospital where the U.S. President is being kept. The two spies trick Skrull-Rhodey into thinking they are under attack. Fury and Sonya use tranquilizer guns in the commotion to take down the President’s security detail. When the President is alone with Skrull-Rhodey, Fury reveals himself, telling the President the truth about Gravik’s insurgence. Skrull-Rhodey tries to kill Fury, who in turn shoots the alien in the head. After seeing Rhodey’s body shapeshifting back to its Skrull form, the President realizes he has been tricked and calls off the nuclear assault in New Skrullos.

Do the Skrulls Find a New Home?

Image via Disney+

Despite Fury’s effort to end Gravik’s insurgence peacefully, the Skrulls don’t find a new home on Earth. After being attacked by Gravik, the President decides to pass an emergency bill to classify all people born outside Earth as military combatants. That gives the President the excuse to send death squads to hunt down Skrulls. Of course, the President’s comments cause mass hysteria, with civilians joining the fight against the aliens and murdering humans by mistake. Inadvertently, the President might also cause a conflict with non-Skrull aliens, such as the Asgardians, which means the MCU might soon see an all-out war between Terrans and all sorts of aliens.

The Skrulls' situation on Earth has never been worse, but there’s still hope for the species. In the aftermath of Gravik’s defeat, Sonya approaches G’iah and makes a deal with her. Sonya knows the Skrull needs a new leader to survive the U.S. President’s dangerous new law. Meanwhile, Sonya wants a Skrull partner to help her save all the people Gravik kidnapped and are still hidden away. Sonya and G’iah agree to use each other for the sake of humans and Skrulls alike, forging an alliance we hope will be further explored in the MCU.

What Happens with Nick Fury After ‘Secret Invasion’?

Image via Disney+

After saving the planet from World War III, Fury decides to go back to S.A.B.E.R., where he’ll focus all his energies on a possible peace treaty between Kree and Skrulls. Fury finally wants to fulfill his promise and give the Skrulls a new home, saving them from the attacks of the Terran armies. Fury also patches things up with his wife, Varra (Charlayne Woodard), who also goes to S.A.B.E.R. with Fury to serve as a Skrulls representative in the Kree peace summit.

Where Is the Real James Rhodes?

Image via Disney+

After G’iah defeats Gravik in New Skrullos, she saves the humans kept inside pods in the basement of the abandoned nuclear station. Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and the real Rhodey are among the prisoners. While all the prisoners are shaken to wake up without knowing where they are and how much time has passed, Rhodey is worse than everyone else; his situation is so dire that he can’t even stand by himself. Rhodey’s physical deterioration indicates he has been held captive much longer than any other human.

Furthermore, Rhodey's inability to walk by himself and his hospital gown might be clues that he has been kidnapped after the events of Captain America: Civil War, when the Vision (Paul Bettany) accidentally crushes Rhodey's spine. So, with Armor Wars being developed by Marvel Studios, we might find out War Machine has been impersonated by a Skrull in many other MCU stories.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are currently available on Disney+.