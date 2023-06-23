Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion.The MCU has been in a bit of a funk but its most recent project, Secret Invasion, is on the path to bringing back what the cinematic universe has been missing. The Disney+ series is off to a quick start after a first episode that was filled with twists, high-stakes drama, and plenty of finger-pointing in an attempt to determine who is or isn’t a Skrull. All of that is great to see and hear, but what Secret Invasion does in its premiere, which is one of six episodes, is tap back into what made the MCU so great in the first place.

Secret Invasion isn't meant to reinvent the wheel nor is this supposed to be an Endgame-level event. What it is can do through one episode is give us hope that the latter-sized hole (that is, the massive impact of Avengers: Endgame) has a chance of being filled in a way that Phase 4 projects and the first few of Phase 5 have largely been unable to do. There’s no question that the MCU is still feeling the ramifications of a world without Iron Man or Captain America as the transition to newer heroes has begun. With Secret Invasion, we’re able to revert to a familiar face in Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and get a dose of what worked so well in the early phases.

‘Secret Invasion’ Comes With its Own Unique Story

Going back to when Phase 1 was kicking off, all of those individual stories being told felt fresh because they were. There were no prior lead-ins or movies for those, which forced the early stages to have to rely on its storytelling, its actors, and its premise to be enough to keep people coming back. Lately, the MCU has been able to intertwine so many stories (outside of introduction shows like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel) that there’s already so much prior knowledge coming in, making it far easier to get right into an engaging story.

With Secret Invasion, that’s not the case. We’ve seen the Skrulls before, but never got much on their motives or their species, instead, we saw them previously as just an entity that was there. Even Fury, whose been around since Phase 1, has never had a project where he is THE guy. While we have some prior knowledge of these characters, it’s our first in-depth look, and add that to an invasion with some serious impact, and Secret Invasion can tell its own story that can stand on its own within the six-episode event. It forces the show’s writers and creators to have a focus, while also not having to deal with so much before (and even after) ramifications.

Nick Fury Reminds Us What Made the MCU So Great

If the MCU has felt like it’s missing a beat since Endgame, some of that can be attributed to having to bring in a new cast of heroes. Sure, we’ve had familiar faces like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) get their time in the spotlight lately, but even their movies felt off compared to the early phases. For the most part, the MCU has always had its strength lie in its leads, whether it was Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Chadwick Boseman, so whenever those actors would appear, we would instantly know what to expect. That hasn’t been the case with the MCU having to establish its new cast (give it some time, folks) in Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, and Tatiana Maslany. With Fury back, we get Jackson, too, back in his element as he taps right into the charisma and energy that we had come to expect in our MCU projects.

It’s clear rather quickly in the first episode that Jackson has a ton of runway to work with. While he’s been absent for quite a bit (and a little long in the tooth now), Fury still delivers the same seriousness and humor to make us feel for this character. His banter with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is peak MCU as both actors demonstrate the severity of the threat but also provide us with enough joking around that could convince anyone these two are friends. Secret Invasion doesn’t simply work just because it has a Phase 1 hero at the forefront, but rather because it gives us the type of lead that we fell in love with in the first place. Fury exhibits everything that makes an MCU hero so admirable and reiterates to us what we’ll be looking for as more and more of these newer faces get more projects to tap into their characters. You can tell Jackson is having fun with this role, and it’s exactly what we want to see.

‘Secret Invasion’ Actually Has Stakes

This may seem obvious, but the fact that Secret Invasion has stakes is important, but above that, it’s the fact that these stakes actually feel real. I don’t want to dive too much into this since it’s only one episode, but the groundwork has been laid. Seeing the Skrulls set up a base in Russia, have a plan designed to lead to war with an influential leader in Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), and seeing long-time MCU staple Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) already taken out, it’s not a wild assumption to make that Secret Invasion is going to make an impact. This is something that a movie like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had going for it (the stakes were immense) but it never truly met its expectations in delivering them. The same goes for a handful of other Phase 4 projects where the stakes never were felt. With Secret Invasion, it looks like it can tap into the parts of the MCU where it feels important, be it through the build-up to the Avengers, the introduction of Wakanda in Black Panther, or how Captain America: The Winter Soldier gave us so much with just one movie. With five episodes to go, Secret Invasion is on the right path in giving us a quality MCU addition that reminds us why we love this universe.

Secret Invasion releases new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.