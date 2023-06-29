Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Secret Invasion.We are two episodes into Secret Invasion, and the series isn’t pulling any punches. The show is an anxiety-inducing thriller filled with betrayals and secrets, while also exploring the intricacies of international politics in a world filled with superheroes. In addition, by keeping the focus on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Secret Invasion allows fans to learn more about the mysterious Marvel spy. Revealing Fury’s secrets helps to give the character humanity, and slowly but steadily, Secret Invasion rewrites his MCU history. That’s more perceivable at the end of Episode 2, when we find out Fury has a Skrull wife (Latanya Richardson).

Did Nick Fury Always Have a Skrull Wife?

At the end of Episode 2, Fury is alone after being fired from his spy gig by no one other than Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), the War Machine. He can’t reach out to Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) because he cut ties with his friend, and Fury’s trustworthy ally Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) was killed by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). So, with nowhere to run, Fury goes home. There, he meets his wife, who scorns him for not wearing his wedding ring after he walks through the door. However, a few seconds before Fury meets his wife, we can see that the woman is a Skrull, who quickly shapeshifts into a human. This scene has just opened a series of exciting possibilities for both Secret Invasion and Nick Fury.

The twist at the end of Episode 2 might be pointing out how Fury has always had a Skrull wife in the MCU. Earlier in the episode, Fury scolds Talos for thinking that humans could peacefully live with Skrulls, underlining how people always find new excuses to destroy each other for the dumbest reasons, such as the color of their skin. Fury doesn’t believe humans, as a whole, can be kind and accepting, which could explain why he's hidden the fact that his wife is a Skrull. Due to his pessimistic vision of humanity, it makes sense for Fury to try to conceal the nature of his wife.

There’s also the fact that Fury is a super spy constantly targeted by his enemies, which means he would do anything to protect those he loves. That includes pretending he has no private life and keeping his wife a secret, even to his closest friends. It could also be why Fury keeps his wedding ring at home, so no one can discover her existence. Nevertheless, Fury did mention a wife once before in the MCU. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, after Fury is almost killed by Alexander Pierce’s (Robert Redford) lackeys, he seeks shelter in Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) apartment. When he meets Rogers, Fury says, “My wife kicked me out.” At the time, we might have thought Fury was joking. However, after Episode 2 of Secret Invasion, there might have been some truth to Fury’s words at the time.

Nick Fury Might Be Dealing with a Secret Invasion at Home

The fact that Fury has a Skrull wife also teases the possibility that Gravik is the spy’s adoptive son. Fury met Gravik in 1997, when the Skrull rebel was just a kid who had lost his parents in the war against the Kree. Despite his young age, Gravik becomes part of Fury's program of turning Skrulls into spies, which means the former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. did have some responsibility in raising Gravik. Due to that, the wife's revelation at the end of Episode 2 might also be a clue to how Fury became a father to Gravik. That would explain Fury’s faith crisis and self-exile on the S.A.B.E.R. space station. After all, coming back from Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) Snap and finding out your son has become a terrorist would shake even Nick Fury to his core.

If Nick Fury has willingly married a Skrull, Secret Invasion might be setting up the pieces on the chessboard to discuss the spy’s complicated family relationships. However, Fury’s wife shapeshifts into a human before greeting her husband. That means there’s a chance the spy doesn’t know his wife is a Skrull. Since Skrulls are so good at hiding in plain sight, we shouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fury's wife has always been one, and the spy just doesn't know it. That would explain why Fury's wife doesn't want to be caught by her husband in her natural green skin. That's the sort of secret that could not only destroy a marriage but also works as the perfect tool to increase the emotional stakes of Secret Invasion.

Since the latest MCU series is all about trust, forcing Fury to confront the fact that his wife tricked him in the show could lead to a very different type of secret invasion. Fury's wife could be hiding her identity for fear of prejudice and got too deep into her relationship with the spy to reveal the truth. If that's the case, Fury will have to understand how afraid Skrulls living on Earth can feel, which explains why so many prefer to remain hidden or even decide to join Gravik's terrorist cell. There's dramatic potential in exploring this venue, and it would help Secret Invasion to keep focus, even though the Skrull menace represents a global threat.

Could Gravik Have Replaced Nick Fury’s Wife With a Skrull?

We must consider a third possibility regarding Nick Fury's wife Skrull identity. Maybe Fury's wife has always been human but has recently been kidnapped and replaced with one of Gravik's soldiers. Episode 2 of Secret Invasion underlines how Gravik is not only trying to claim Earth for the Skrulls, but the villain also has a personal vendetta against Fury. Gravik even tells G'iah (Emilia Clarke) that he could have killed Fury but chose not to because he wants the spy to suffer. That’s why Gravik kills Maria Hill while framing Fury for the bombings in Moscow. He wants the spy to feel isolated, which means Gravik is not above going after Fury’s wife.

If Fury’s wife proves to be a Skrull spy, Secret Invasion will force the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. to face the errors of his past. Despite not finding a new home for Skrulls, Fury still used the shapeshifters' abilities in his operations for decades. Fury also trained the Skrulls to become elite spies on Earth, which means he’s to blame for Gravik being so capable of starting World War III. If Fury’s misguided use of Skrulls turns his wife into a target for Gravik’s revenge, the spy will have truly lost everything — and he won’t have anyone else to blame but himself.

