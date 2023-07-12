Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 4. Episode 4 of Secret Invasion is here with "Beloved," forming a perfect pair of alliteration after last week's "Betrayed." It's a fitting connection, as this installment sets out to resolve much of the uncertainty left in Episode 3's wake. Kicked off by our first major fake-out, we start by seeing that G'iah (Emilia Clarke) wasn't actually killed by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Thanks to her clever choice to infiltrate Skrullos' labs and become a Super Skrull herself, she's saved by the self-regenerating power of Extremis (which we covered extensively in last week's Easter Egg feature).

Amid the increasing brutality of Gravik's plot and the revelation of a high-profile Skrull infiltration, this episode is largely about love, trust, and what it means to live a purposeful life. Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Charlayne Woodard as Varra/Priscilla, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes, Secret Invasion continues to offer plenty of hidden gems. Here's everything you may have missed.

Avengers Assemble

In a flashback scene between Fury and Priscilla, at the budding stage of their romance, we see a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson looking just like the Fury we met in the MCU's Phase One. He's younger, less weathered by the stress of an entire Infinity War, and he's sporting his signature eye patch and black turtleneck. It's 2012, and the Battle of New York that we saw in The Avengers was recently won, which Priscilla is seen reading about in a French newspaper. She tells Fury that she had a feeling it was him that brought a group of heroes together, which calls back to Iron Man and the end-credits scene that started it all. Fury, who's broken into the home of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), utters to Iron Man those iconic words — "I'm here to talk to you about the Avenger Initiative." Fury has a knack for breaking and entering; he's still got it, actually, as we see later in this episode.

Colonel Rhodes Is a Skrull

In last week's episode, we were left with the revelation that Fury's wife, Priscilla, has been working as a double agent, and while on a phone call hoping to speak with Gravik, she instead talks with a Skrull acting on Gravik's behalf. The voice on the phone sounded too similar to Colonel Rhodes to be a coincidence, and now we've got confirmation. This version of Rhodey is a Skrull. Not only does this mean a Skrull was the one to fire Fury, acting alongside the President of the United States and making high-level calls, but it leaves us with some gravely consequential questions. Where is the real Rhodey? How long has the public-facing Rhodey been a Skrull? Most importantly, does this mean Gravik's Skrulls have access to the War Machine armor? The plot for the MCU's upcoming Armor Wars may have just taken an unexpected turn.

Show Them Who You Are

"We just have to keep showing them who we are," Talos pleads to G'iah during the reunion conversation. G'iah, now fully separated from Gravik after he discovered that she was the mole, confesses to her father that with him is "the only answer to the question of where I belong." G'iah is not fully ready to side with Talos; she still sees him as a failed general, weak and far too merciful. She still longs for a home in her own skin, but even though she cannot condone Gravik's methods, G'iah is hesitant to accept her father's plea to depend on the goodwill of the people of Earth.

Talos believes seeking amnesty on Earth and continuing to live as humans is their best option, and such peace can only be achieved through appealing to their goodwill and "showing them who we are." This statement makes a deep reference to Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where "show them who you are" is a recurring mantra for the people of Wakanda, most notably uttered by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to her children, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Nanotech

Making further references to Iron Man's impact on the MCU (Who would've thought Extremis would've come back into play?), the tense stalemate between Fury and Skrull Rhodey has a nod to the nanotech that Stark developed. This version of Colonel Rhodes suspects Fury has spiked his glass of bourbon, and although it's played off as a joke, Fury actually did. Using nanotechnology, he's convinced him to ingest a liquid tracker, showing that Tony Stark's innovation is still useful today.

Fury the Soldier

"I got my own ride," Fury confidently boasts as he escorts the President to safety. A few moments earlier, Fury and Talos retreated to this vehicle, revealing an impressive array of tech, as a slew of weaponry is unsheathed from the trunk. This calls back to what is still one of the MCU's most exciting sequences, in which Fury is hunted to almost certain death in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, narrowly escaping thanks to the tech of his vehicle and his unmatched prowess. This same scene in Secret Invasion also features Fury firing a projectile at a helicopter hovering above, taking it out by aiming with his one good eye. You'll remember Fury in a strikingly similar act from 2012's The Avengers when Fury fires a shoulder-mounted weapon at a "rogue bird" attempting to take deliver a nuclear weapon to New York City.

They Are Groot

As we saw in the second episode, Rosa (Katie Finneran) has been experimenting in New Skrullos with an array of high-value DNA samples recovered throughout Earth. We've already seen the samples from the Extremis program in action, and now we've got confirmation that the sample from everyone's favorite Flora Colossus has been successfully applied. During the attack in Russia on the convoy of U.S. President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney), Gravik's arm transforms into a set of Groot's branches, grabbing and swiftly eliminating an enemy. We've seen Groot's abilities all throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and unfortunately for Fury, the range of Groot's powers is vast. He can do a lot more than grabbing and squeezing, so it'll be bad news if Gravik's harnessed Groot's full potential.