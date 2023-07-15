Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Secret InvasionEpisode 4 of Marvel's Secret Invasion takes the audience, yet again, on a whole new kind of adventure. The action-packed moments just kept on going, and, in turn, many casualties and injuries occurred. However, one of the most unlikely things that continue to be explored by the show is the relationship between Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), who are both trying to make sense of each other’s intentions.

Episode 4 of 'Secret Invasion' Had More Shocking Reveals

For a bit of a recap of Secret Invasion Episode 4, it is revealed that G’iah (Emilia Clarke) is far from dead, Rhodey (Don Cheadle) is actually a Skrull, and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), as well as the rest of the rebels, are planning yet another deadly sabotage to weaken the ties between the US and Russia even further — all in hopes of the humans turning their backs on one another and, eventually, causing a huge war. In the midst of the chaos, we see Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) getting shot, revealing half of his true Skrull form while trying to save the injured president (Dermot Mulroney). Balancing out the noise, there’s the more quiet, yet incredibly intriguing scene between Fury and Priscilla, which is one of the best and most touching moments in the episode.

Priscilla (aka Varra) is a surprise character who made her first appearance in Episode 2. She is revealed to be Fury’s secret wife, but plot twist, she is actually a Skrull. We get to see and learn more about her in Episode 3, sharing her thoughts about Fury disappearing on her, wherein one instance, he did it voluntarily. She shares her doubts and crumbling trust in her husband. However, she also says that when he was gone, she slowly started to be herself once more. This planted a bit of suspicion in Fury, especially when she gets a mysterious call. By the end of Episode 3, Priscilla is seen grabbing a gun from a safety deposit box and calling a (yet another) mystery person, getting told about where to meet up. She also relays her want to speak to Gravik, but the person shoots her down.

In the latest episode, Rhodey — rather, a Skrull Rhodey — meets up with Priscilla in a small church, telling her to kill her husband. Little did they know that Fury is listening in to all of it, being hurt by it in the process. Later, the couple talk in the dining room. Fury tells Priscilla what he found out, and it ends up with them putting their guns on the table, reciting an old poem that they once connected to, and then aiming fire — the only difference is that they did not kill each other, because, well, they simply couldn’t.

Fury and Priscilla Couldn’t Change Their Feelings for One Another

Things are very complicated between Fury and Priscilla, to say the least. For one, Priscilla is a Skrull, and half of her people are literally rallying to make Earth their new home by killing people. What’s more, she sides with Gravik’s team when Fury disappeared. Fury, on the other hand, has this huge mission on his shoulders: finding the Skrulls a new planet. Fury has been fired by “Rhodey” and is left questioning his value to the entire operation. Fury getting on with Priscilla is a surprise in and of itself because no one ever thought that he had a wife, let alone one that was a Skrull. Yet, somehow amidst all these complications being thrown at them, they are still going strong because you can’t just shut off love.

The husband and wife have been together for many years at this point, and they immediately connected the first time they met. And throughout those years, they got to know each other well, spend a lot of time together, and developed a sense of belonging to one another. Their bond is something special, and it’s hard to just break it off when they share so many beautiful memories. Even when in the dining room, we see that the two are hurting because of what the other did, their guns are already laid out in front of them, yet, they couldn’t go through with it. It’s that very love that stopped Priscilla from going through with her plan, the very love that stopped Fury from shooting her for her betrayal. If that’s not the most tragic yet oddly romantic thing, I don’t know what is.

There are two more episodes left of the MCU series, and hopefully, we will get to see more of the couple fighting these battles together, showing the possibility of the Skrulls and humans co-existing. After all, love is one of the greatest things to ever exist.