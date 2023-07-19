Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Secret Invasion.

Marvel Cinematic Universe projects always come with a long list of rumored cameos. While some of them come true and give us very pleasant surprises, history has taught it’s always best to take them with a grain of salt. But it’s the unexpected cameos that feel more fulfilling in the ever-sprawling and interconnected MCU. In one of those surprising moves, this week’s episode of Secret Invasion shows the return of O-T Fagbenle’s Rick Mason, who first appeared in 2021’s Black Widow.

Who Is Rick Mason In the MCU?

Fagbenle’s Rick debuted in Black Widow as an ally of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), marking this as his only appearance before Secret Invasion. He’s a smuggler that was once a soldier, who Natasha saved from a Cambodian prison. They’ve had a friendship since then, and he assists her in escaping to Norway to avoid Secretary Ross’s (William Hurt) order of apprehension. After providing Natasha and Yelena (Florence Pugh) with a helicopter, he’s captured by Ross. Instead of betraying Natasha, he secretly warns her so she can continue her mission to bring down the Red Room. After they succeed, and even though she’s in deep debt with him, he provides her with a Quinjet she eventually uses to break out Captain America’s Avengers from The Raft before Avengers: Infinity War.

In Secret Invasion, Rick shows up to assist Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). He provides safe passage in a private jet to Finland. Rick reveals the helicarrier has been mothballed, so Fury can’t be too demanding of his means of travel. Though little is known up to this moment about his background, Rick in comic books is the son of Phineas Mason, better known as the villain Tinkerer. A version of Phineas appears in Spider-Man: Homecoming, portrayed by Michael Chernus, as part of Vulture’s (Michael Keaton) criminal group – but it’s still uncertain if they are somehow related.

What Future MCU Projects Could Rick Mason Show Up In?

Since Armor Wars was retooled from being a Disney+ series into a feature film, there has been much expectation about the reasons for the change. The reveal in Episode 4 about James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) being impersonated by a Skrull indicates the real Rhodey should be returning to clean fake Rhodes’s mess. Rick’s status as a resourceful ally could come useful for the former Avenger, given his image will certainly be tarnished by the Skrull’s actions for the uncertain amount of time he was replaced.

Considering the personal connection Rick had with Natasha and that he got to interact with Yelena in Black Widow, there’s also a possibility for the character to show up in Thunderbolts. The recently shifted film will bring together a bunch of misfits from other MCU projects, including Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. Given Thunderbolts’ heavy ties to Black Widow, it makes sense to also bring Rick back as one of the team’s supporting players, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. And since Thaddeus Ross is showing up again, now played by Harrison Ford, it should be interesting to see how their interaction goes this time around.

Rick’s reappearance in Secret Invasion is short-lived but very relevant. In a series where Fury can’t rely on anyone, Rick being his safeguard provides additional context for his character, showing how trustworthy he is. Sure, he’s still a smuggler/independent contractor, but he’s an honorable and loyal one. Even Natasha felt a personal connection with him and trusted him with her life. He makes for a very interesting character to be explored (plus, with Fagbenle’s talent!). Hopefully this appearance means we’ll get more Rick Mason in the future of the MCU.

The Secret Invasion finale premieres next Wednesday on Disney+.